Germany Stresses Need for Ukraine Security Guarantees
(MENAFN) Germany on Monday emphasized the importance of “robust security guarantees” for Ukraine as part of efforts to bring the ongoing conflict with neighboring Russia to a resolution.
The intention, according to Berlin, is to secure a “long-term and sustainable peace” in the war-torn country.
Speaking to the press in the capital, deputy government spokesperson Steffen Meyer stated that “these security guarantees are so important” because they are essential to Ukraine’s stability and future peace.
He pointed out the complexity of the matter, saying that “Ukraine needs, of course, robust security guarantees,” and highlighted that the framework for such assurances involves “not only a number of political but also a number of technical questions that need to be discussed in detail.”
In a parallel development, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul avoided confirming whether German soldiers might be dispatched to Ukraine as part of a European-led peacekeeping mission.
While in Tokyo, Wadephul addressed questions about potential troop deployments and clarified that no definitive agreement has been made with other European partners.
He noted, "We are at the beginning of a difficult process," signaling that discussions are still in the early stages.
In related news, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a significant summit in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday.
This meeting marked the first in-person engagement between the leaders of the two countries in more than four years.
Later on Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to travel to Washington for a series of pivotal talks.
He will join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several other European heads of state for high-level meetings with US President Donald Trump, the German government stated on Sunday.
