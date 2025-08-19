403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seven Get Hit by Train in S. Korea, Two Reported Dead
(MENAFN) Two railway employees lost their lives and five others were injured Tuesday after being struck by a passenger train in southeastern South Korea, a local news agency reported.
The incident occurred around 10:50 a.m. local time (0150 GMT) near Cheongdo city, where the seven workers were inspecting structures on a slope adjacent to the railway tracks.
While two workers died on the scene, the remaining five sustained varying degrees of injuries, with some in critical condition.
The train involved carried 89 passengers, none of whom were reported injured.
The state-owned Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) stated that the workers were conducting inspections of the railway infrastructure following heavy rains in the area.
Authorities are currently probing the exact circumstances of the crash, including whether all safety protocols were properly observed.
The incident occurred around 10:50 a.m. local time (0150 GMT) near Cheongdo city, where the seven workers were inspecting structures on a slope adjacent to the railway tracks.
While two workers died on the scene, the remaining five sustained varying degrees of injuries, with some in critical condition.
The train involved carried 89 passengers, none of whom were reported injured.
The state-owned Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) stated that the workers were conducting inspections of the railway infrastructure following heavy rains in the area.
Authorities are currently probing the exact circumstances of the crash, including whether all safety protocols were properly observed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment