Seven Get Hit by Train in S. Korea, Two Reported Dead

2025-08-19 01:47:16
(MENAFN) Two railway employees lost their lives and five others were injured Tuesday after being struck by a passenger train in southeastern South Korea, a local news agency reported.

The incident occurred around 10:50 a.m. local time (0150 GMT) near Cheongdo city, where the seven workers were inspecting structures on a slope adjacent to the railway tracks.

While two workers died on the scene, the remaining five sustained varying degrees of injuries, with some in critical condition.

The train involved carried 89 passengers, none of whom were reported injured.

The state-owned Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) stated that the workers were conducting inspections of the railway infrastructure following heavy rains in the area.

Authorities are currently probing the exact circumstances of the crash, including whether all safety protocols were properly observed.

