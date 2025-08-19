Skanska Selected For Bridge Cable Dehumidification Project In New York, USA, For USD 249M, About SEK 2.5 Billion

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge main cable dehumidification project in New York, NY, USA. The contract is worth USD 249M, about SEK 2.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The project scope includes the design and installation of a main cable dehumidification system on all four cables of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, along with the installation of an acoustic monitoring system on each cable. The work also encompasses associated electrical and communication systems, as well as the maintenance and monitoring of the new dehumidification and acoustic monitoring systems for five years following commissioning and acceptance. Additional tasks include facilitating internal inspection of the main cable panels, replacement of all cable band bolts, main cable aerial obstruction lights and supports, messenger cables, hand ropes, and stanchions.

The contract was awarded in July 2025 with expected completion in September 2029.

For further information, please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at .

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4219613

The following files are available for download: