Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jyske Bank's Financial Calendar 2026


2025-08-19 01:46:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2026:

Announcement of the 2025 results 5 February
Annual report 2025 5 February
Risk management report 2025 5 February
Interim report for the first quarter of 2026 6 May
Interim report for the first half of 2026 19 August
Interim report for the first nine months of 2026 28 October


Jyske Bank's Annual General Meeting will be held on 17 March 2026. Items to be included on the agenda
must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 2 February 2026.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44

  • Jyske Bank Financial Calendar 2026

