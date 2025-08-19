403
Jyske Bank's Financial Calendar 2026
|Announcement of the 2025 results
|5 February
|Annual report 2025
|5 February
|Risk management report 2025
|5 February
|Interim report for the first quarter of 2026
|6 May
|Interim report for the first half of 2026
|19 August
|Interim report for the first nine months of 2026
|28 October
Jyske Bank's Annual General Meeting will be held on 17 March 2026. Items to be included on the agenda
must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 2 February 2026.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44
Attachment
-
Jyske Bank Financial Calendar 2026
