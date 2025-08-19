Interim Financial Report, H1 2025
To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
19 August 2025
Announcement No. 67/2025
Interim Financial Report, H1 2025
On August 19, 2025, the Supervisory Board has approved the Interim Financial Report, H1 2025 of Jyske Realkredit A/S.
Please see the attached file.
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Anders Lund Hansen
CEO
Direct phone (+45) 89 89 92 20
E-mail: ...
Web: jyskerealkredit.dk
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.Attached files:
Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit H1
Attachment
-
Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit H1 2025
