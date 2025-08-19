Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Interim Financial Report, H1 2025


2025-08-19 01:46:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jyske Realkredit A/S - Interim Financial Report, H1 2025

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

19 August 2025
Announcement No. 67/2025

Interim Financial Report, H1 2025

On August 19, 2025, the Supervisory Board has approved the Interim Financial Report, H1 2025 of Jyske Realkredit A/S.

Please see the attached file.

Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

Anders Lund Hansen
CEO

Direct phone (+45) 89 89 92 20
E-mail: ...

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached files:
Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit H1

Attachment

  • Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit H1 2025

