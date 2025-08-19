403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Launches Strike on Russian Oil Pumping Station
(MENAFN) Ukraine has confirmed it launched an overnight strike targeting the Nikolskoe oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov region, resulting in a complete shutdown of oil flow through the strategic Druzhba pipeline.
According to a statement issued by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the facility hit is an integral part of Russia’s economic infrastructure and plays a role in supporting the Russian military.
A statement from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said the strike brought oil pumping through the Druzhba pipeline to a complete stop.
The move comes shortly after a similar strike last week, when Ukraine reportedly targeted the Unecha oil pumping station in Russia’s Bryansk region—also part of the Druzhba network. The Druzhba pipeline is one of the largest oil conduit systems in the world, carrying Russian crude to Central and Eastern Europe.
Although the European Union has imposed various sanctions on Russian oil exports in response to the ongoing conflict, the Druzhba route remains exempt from those measures.
According to a statement issued by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the facility hit is an integral part of Russia’s economic infrastructure and plays a role in supporting the Russian military.
A statement from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said the strike brought oil pumping through the Druzhba pipeline to a complete stop.
The move comes shortly after a similar strike last week, when Ukraine reportedly targeted the Unecha oil pumping station in Russia’s Bryansk region—also part of the Druzhba network. The Druzhba pipeline is one of the largest oil conduit systems in the world, carrying Russian crude to Central and Eastern Europe.
Although the European Union has imposed various sanctions on Russian oil exports in response to the ongoing conflict, the Druzhba route remains exempt from those measures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment