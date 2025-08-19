Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Launches Strike on Russian Oil Pumping Station

2025-08-19 01:43:53
(MENAFN) Ukraine has confirmed it launched an overnight strike targeting the Nikolskoe oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov region, resulting in a complete shutdown of oil flow through the strategic Druzhba pipeline.

According to a statement issued by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the facility hit is an integral part of Russia’s economic infrastructure and plays a role in supporting the Russian military.

A statement from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said the strike brought oil pumping through the Druzhba pipeline to a complete stop.

The move comes shortly after a similar strike last week, when Ukraine reportedly targeted the Unecha oil pumping station in Russia’s Bryansk region—also part of the Druzhba network. The Druzhba pipeline is one of the largest oil conduit systems in the world, carrying Russian crude to Central and Eastern Europe.

Although the European Union has imposed various sanctions on Russian oil exports in response to the ongoing conflict, the Druzhba route remains exempt from those measures.

No comment

