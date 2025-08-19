403
Experience a Unique Summer Staycation Steeped in Heritage at the Queen Elizabeth 2
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 18 August 2025
The Queen Elizabeth ’ (QE2), one of the world’s most storied ocean liners now anchored as a floating hotel in the heart of Dubai, has launched a limited-time Summer Staycation Offer that redefines what it means to escape without leaving the city.
Blending timeless heritage with thoughtful hospitality, the QE2 Summer Staycation invites families, couples, and curious explorers to enjoy a memorable 24-hour getaway aboard a ship that once sailed the globe. With rates starting from just AED 399 per night, the package offers exceptional value and rich experiences, including:
•A daily buffet breakfast at the historic Lido Restaurant
· A complimentary Heritage Tour showcasing the ship’s captivating past
• A generous AED 200 food and beverage credit per stay
·Kids stay and dine free
Shaileen Jiwa, General Manager of the Queen Elizabeth 2, commented: “The QE2 has always been a symbol of connection - between people, places, and generations. This summer, we are proud to offer an experience that brings families and travellers together in a way that is both accessible and unforgettable. With the added value of dining credit, complimentary activities, and the sh’p’s rich legacy, this staycation is more than a getaway’ it’s an opportunity to create memories aboard a true”icon.”
Whether guests are looking to explore’the QE2’s fascinating history, savour a peaceful sunrise with sea views, or indulge in afternoon tea and family dinners without leaving the ship, the experience promises a unique blend of discovery and relaxation.
Centrally located in Mina Rashid Marina, the QE2 offers a peaceful retreat within easy reach’ of Dubai’s most celebrated attractions, while providing enough on board to fill a day with delight, from scenic strolls along the deck and exploring original artefacts, to unique cabin rooms, vibrant dining, and heritage storytelling.
The QE2 Summer Staycation Offer is valid for stays until 15 October 2025, with bookings open through 30 September 2025. Guests are encouraged to book early to take advantage of this special seasonal offer and enjoy a one-a-kind experience.
