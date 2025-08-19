MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Knightsbridge and Camelot BioCapital Announce Strategic Agreement to Revolutionize Biotech and Medical Research Funding Through Blockchain Innovation

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Knightsbridge Financial Ltd , provider of the KXCO EVM environment, and Camelot BioCapital , a leading venture platform in biotech company creation, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the transformative potential of blockchain technology in biotech, medical research, and financing. This partnership aims to develop blockchain-based financial products that enhance transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in funding groundbreaking medical advancements, marking a significant step forward in integrating digital finance with life sciences.The agreement, effective as of August 13, 2025, establishes a collaborative framework where the KXCO EVM environment, the most complete and secure Ethereum-based EVM private platform, will lead the design, development, and testing of innovative tools. These solutions leverage the robust Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain for asset representation and high-velocity transactions, while Camelot BioCapital contributes its extensive network of inventors, research centers, and academic institutions to identify high-potential projects. Beyond financing, the blockchain can be directly applied in medical research by creating secure, decentralized data repositories for clinical trial data, ensuring tamper-proof records that enhance trust and regulatory compliance. Smart contracts can automate patient consent processes, streamline data sharing among researchers, and enable real-time tracking of research milestones, reducing administrative overhead. Additionally, blockchain's immutability can support genomic data management, allowing secure storage and sharing of genetic information for personalized medicine, while its transparency can facilitate peer-reviewed validation of research outcomes across global institutions.Wall Street Legend Steve Chaykowsky, Managing Director for the KXCO EVM environment, commented, "This agreement represents a pivotal moment in bridging blockchain's efficiency with the critical needs of medical research. Through the KXCO EVM environment, the most complete and secure Ethereum-based EVM private platform."Colby Kash, CEO of Camelot BioCapital, added,“These solutions leverage the robust Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain for asset representation and high-velocity transactions, while Camelot BioCapital contributes its extensive network of inventors, research centers, and academic institutions to identify high-potential projects as well as in-house expertise in therapeutic technical development and R&D.”Salim Al Barami, CEO of Altrato Limited, said "Through our strategic partnership with Knightsbridge, Altrato is proud to bring its expertise in AI, blockchain, and digital infrastructure to this important initiative. We look forward to supporting the technical execution and future development work under the agreement, ensuring that the solutions we deliver meet the highest standards of security, compliance, and scalability. Together with Knightsbridge and Camelot, we aim to create an integrated ecosystem that accelerates the journey from groundbreaking research to real-world impact in healthcare."This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to innovation in life sciences. The KXCO EVM environment, through its most complete and secure Ethereum-based EVM private platform, brings unmatched expertise in asset representation and high-velocity transactions to medical research funding, while Camelot BioCapital's venture model accelerates therapeutic compounds from discovery to clinical trials. The direct application of blockchain in medical research-such as enabling secure data sharing for multi-center trials or using smart contracts to manage intellectual property rights-further enhances this partnership's potential to transform the field.About Knightsbridge Financial Ltd (KXCO EVM environment)Knightsbridge Financial Ltd is a London-based fintech firm specializing in blockchain solutions for digital markets. Through the KXCO EVM environment, the most complete and secure Ethereum-based EVM private platform, Knightsbridge enables asset representation and high-velocity transactions, empowering industries to integrate blockchain for efficiency and transparency. With a focus on innovation, Knightsbridge drives economic growth through secure, scalable financial tools.About Camelot BioCapitalCamelot BioCapital is a biotech venture platform dedicated to partnering with inventors, research centers, and academic institutions to advance novel therapeutic compounds through the FDA pipeline. Focusing on oncology, neurologic, and orphan diseases, Camelot leverages deep industry relationships to create companies and accelerate life-saving treatments from discovery to market.About Altrato LimitedAltrato Limited (UK) is an advanced-technology advisory and venture studio specializing in AI, blockchain, data-driven digital infrastructure and is a KXCO License holder.

