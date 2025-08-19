Rodney POWELL, the "Medicare Video Guy"

"Medicare Video Guy" Rodney POWELL Ranked #1 Top Rated Local Medicare Agent in Texas in key regions The Woodlands, New Braunfels, Lakeway, Boerne, and Southlake

- Rodney POWELL, the "Medicare Video Guy"THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rodney POWELL, widely recognized as the“Medicare Video Guy,” has been named a #1 Top Rated Local Medicare Agent for Texas in 2025 with Medicare Agents Hub, a respected industry authority.This marks POWELL's first year of top rankings among 4,335 local agents in key regions of Texas, including The Woodlands, New Braunfels, Lakeway, Boerne, and Southlake - highlighting POWELL's growing influence in these communities.POWELL has gained a following for his guidance on Medicare Supplement (Medigap), Advantage plans, and prescription drug coverage.His online resource, MedicareVideoGuide , has earned over 50 five-star Google reviews - 100% testament to the trust and satisfaction of the people he serves.POWELL's mission is to educate and empower Medicare beneficiaries through his ** no-cost concierge services ** which emphasizes transparency.With his personalized guidance, seniors can confidently navigate the system's complexities, making informed decisions about Original Medicare (Part A and Part B), choosing between Supplement plans such as Plan G and Plan N or Part C Advantage plans, and securing essential coverage for Part D prescriptions, dental care, and more.“'Do It Yourself' isn't a Medicare plan. Having a FRIEND to guide you is priceless,” says POWELL.“Most people I meet can get either better coverage or lower premiums - and there's never a consultation fee.”Licensed in over 30 states and affiliated with Senior Health Services, POWELL offers independent advice and lifelong support. He represents leading providers such as Physicians Mutual, United Healthcare, Aetna, Humana, Devoted, HealthSpring, KelseyCare, and others.For those seeking clarity and confidence in their Medicare choices, he is a trusted advocate who makes Medicare work for people.** About Rodney POWELL: **Rodney POWELL, aka the "Medicare Video Guy," is a #1 Top Rated Medicare agent dedicated to helping beneficiaries make informed decisions about their healthcare coverage. With a focus on education and personalized care, POWELL has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor in the Medicare community.** About Medicare Agents Hub: **Medicare Agents Hub is a leading resource for rating and reviewing Medicare agents nationwide.** Media Contact: **Rodney POWELLMedicareVideoGuide855-360-5263 | ...The“Medicare Video Guy” YouTube Channel-also-Follow the "Medicare Video Guy" on LinkedIn

