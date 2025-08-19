Dr. Phillip Zinni III: Pioneering Integrative Functional Medicine For Optimal Health And Performance

Dr. Philip Zinni III opens new functional medical center for optimal health and performance

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Phillip Zinni III, DO, FAOASM, HMD, MS, AT, NRCME, is revolutionizing patient care by merging the compassionate ethos of early 20th-century medicine with the cutting-edge advancements of 21st-century Functional, Integrative, Sports, Medical, and Technological sciences in his new Luke 9:2 Solutions medical center.With decades of experience as both an Osteopathic and Homeopathic physician, Dr. Zinni specializes in uncovering the root causes of chronic illness and“Dis-Ease” to restore functionality, reduce co-morbidities, and enhance the quality of life for patients of all ages and backgrounds. His practice, grounded in faith and the Mind-Heart-Spirit / Brain-Body connection, offers personalized, integrative care tailored to each individual's unique health journey.As a distinguished recipient of the American Osteopathic Academy of Sports Medicine (AOASM) Sports Medicine Fellowship and former President of AOASM, Dr. Zinni is committed to evidence-based, patient-centered medicine that enhances mobility, alleviates pain, and promotes long-term wellness.Dr. Zinni's expertise spans **Functional and Hormone Therapies, Musculoskeletal and Sports Medicine, Behavioral Health, and Integrative Age-Management Medicine**. Utilizing current treatments such as: Red Light, PEMF (Pulsed ElectroMagnetic Frequency), EWOT (Exercise With Oxygen Therapy), EMBPTM (ElectroMagnetic Brain Pulse) and TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) based on EEG diagnostics, Ozone and IV therapeutics. He has performed thousands of procedures and has consulted for a diverse range of patients-from weekend warriors and professional athletes to actors, grandparents, and blue-collar workers.Prior to his current practice, Dr. Zinni served as Medical Director for Caesar's Entertainment and E&J Gallo Winery, where he developed comprehensive health and wellness programs that integrated fitness, nutrition, clinical services, and behavioral health for large-scale corporate environments.He holds a **BS in Kinesiology & Athletic Training from the University of Illinois-Urbana**, an **MS in Exercise Physiology from George Williams College**, and earned his **Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO)** from **Midwestern University-Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine**.A respected speaker, educator, and published author, Dr. Zinni has shared his insights with national medical societies, academic institutions, and community groups, advocating for a future where healthcare empowers and transforms lives.Dr. Zinni believes in the power of the individual. Through personalized care and collaborative health strategies, he empowers his patients-whom he calls "Guests"-to achieve **optimal health, vitality, and peak performance**.**Experience the transformative power of Dr. Zinni's Integrative Functional Medicine approach. Begin your journey toward unparalleled health and vitality today.**---**About Dr. Zinni**Dr. Zinni is a dual-certified Osteopathic and Homeopathic physician with advanced training in Functional, Integrative, and Sports Medicine. His work emphasizes the integration of science, spirituality, and individualized care to address chronic illness and promote lifelong wellness.Dr. Zinni also sits on the leadership team of Red Light Method as their Medical Advisor.

