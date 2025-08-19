These 4 Stocks Could Deliver Big Gains In 2025, Says SEBI Analyst Vinay Taparia
Pockets of opportunities have emerged in the financials, defense, and chemicals sectors, with four stocks showing breakout potential.
SEBI-registered analyst Vinay Taparia has flagged four stocks – L & T Finance, GRSE, Zaggle, and Laxmi Organics – for substantial gains over the next six to nine months.
Let's take a look at his recommendations:
L & T Finance
L & T Finance has given a good breakout with volumes. The stock can move to ₹250-₹280 levels in the next 9 to 12 months, with ₹190 acting as a good support on the downside. But a close below ₹185 negates this view.
L & T Finance shares have rallied 53% so far this year.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE)
GRSE has given a small breakout on the daily chart. It can move to ₹3,000-₹3,300 in the next 6 to 9 months, but a close below ₹2,424 invalidates this outlook.
GRSE shares have rallied 62% so far this year.
Laxmi Organic Industries
Laxmi Organic has achieved a strong breakout with volumes. The stock also ended above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and its Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates strength ahead.
The stock can move to ₹238-₹278 in the next 6 to 9 months, with ₹200 acting as a good support on the downside. A close below ₹195 negates this view.
Laxmi Organic shares are down nearly 10% year-to-date (YTD).
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
Zaggle stock has given a good breakout on the daily chart with superb volumes. The stock can move to the ₹430-₹465 level in the next 6 months, with the ₹395 level acting as a good support on the downside. A close below ₹385 negates the view.
Zaggle shares have risen 11% so far this year.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment