Mumbai Rains: Social Media Floods With Reactions As Rainwater Inundates Corporate Buildings, Societies, 'Drainage Pool'
Social media strongly reacted to Mumbai rains that have wreaked havoc over the past few days. A user wrote,“For the first time in living memory, the weather department's red alert actually turned out to be... correct.... history has been made. The weather department predicted rain, and rain actually came. Somewhere in the distance, climate laughed.”
A second user remarked,“Visuals outside One World Centre, Prabhadevi -arguably top 5 corporate buildings in Mumbai. While India achieved its success due to Capitalism, the govt should step in more proactively on private affairs for welfare of it's citizens via a collaborative approach.”Also Read | Mumbai rains: Maharashtra CM says 'observe precautions', warns of heavy rainfall
A third user complained about waterlogging and said,“All cameras in the basement of our society are gone. Water has now crossed all levels. Thanks @mybmc @mybmcWardHE for making our society the drainage pool of the entire neighbourhood and not providing any way out despite repeated requests.”
A fourth comment read,“Power & mobile internet outages are hitting parts of #Mumbai this morning especially in Mulund, Kurla & Chembur after a night of extreme rain. Many residents report 1–3 hr blackout & slow data. Online food deliveries restricted in waterlogged areas.”Also Read | Indigo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air issue travel advisory amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Hilarious reactions also flooded social media as netizens used memes, GIFs and jokes to describe the abysmal condition.
A user joked,“Role of Husband and wife in one frame” and attached a GIF.
Another user stated,“If anyone sees my chappal floating toward Bandra, please return. It left me near Kurla.”
Also Read | Mumbai rains: Holiday for all govt, semi-govt offices under BMC order, WFH for...
A seventh user wrote,“New service launched in Mumbai” with a video of car transforming into submarine.
As per latest update, Modak Sagar Dam, Tansa Dam, Tulsi lake and Vihar lake are overflowing while the water level of Mithi River has touched the danger mark at Kranti Nagar, Kurla Bridge, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
