Tanvir Pushes For Early Completion Of Projects At JLNM Hospital
During the Rogi Kalyan Samiti meeting, he released Rs 10 lakh from his Constituency Development Fund to address urgent requirements, including construction of an auditorium and procurement of essential medical equipment.
Sadiq emphasized the need to ensure comprehensive patient care, stressing that patients must be treated with utmost compassion and professionalism. He reviewed the functioning of various departments and assured full support in strengthening both the medical staff and hospital infrastructure.
Acknowledging the dedication of doctors and paramedics, he congratulated them for their services but also cautioned that any dereliction of duty will be dealt with sternly. He further directed the Medical Superintendent to recall paramedics currently posted outside JLNM Hospital so that adequate staff strength is maintained.
Tanvir also took stock of the completion of the new hospital building, noting that the Chief Minister is keen to see it completed on priority. He spoke to the concerned departments and instructed them to ensure early completion of pending works.
The review meeting was attended by Medical Superintendent, JLNM, Dr. Tariq, Dy. Medical Superintendent,Dr. Asifa Jan, and other senior officials.
