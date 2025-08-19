Sigma Announces World's First 200Mm F2 Telephoto Prime Lens For Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), is pleased to introduce the Sigma 200mm F2 DG OS | Sports lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, available in early September 2025. It is the world's first 200mm F2 telephoto prime lens designed for full-frame mirrorless . The Sigma 200mm F2 DG OS | Sports is a large-aperture , telephoto prime lens ideal for shooting portraits and indoor sports . The F2 maximum aperture facilitates faster shutter speeds for capturing fast action, and it creates remarkable bokeh , the artistic effect that beautifully blurs backgrounds and foregrounds, drawing attention to the subject and creating a greater sense of depth. Sigma is renowned for its large-aperture lenses that combine these qualities with exceptional sharpness and high resolution . And as a part of Sigma's Sports line , this new lens also features rugged build quality and weather resistance that lets users work in challenging environments without worrying about their equipment. Outstanding edge-to-edge resolution is achieved, even at maximum aperture, by adopting an optical design of 19 elements in 14 groups, including 2 FLD and 2 SLD glass elements. Aberrations are thoroughly corrected, and flare and ghosting are kept to a minimum. Swift , accurate autofocus is driven by Sigma's HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motor, allowing for fast subject acquisition and tracking. Plus, built-in optical stabilization utilizing Sigma's OS2 algorithm makes it possible to shoot handheld and maintain sharpness, even in fast-moving sports scenes. Additionally, the ultra-tough build quality of Sigma's Sports line is evident with a dust and splash-resistant structure, a water and oil-repellant coating on the front element, thermal insulation paint, and a newly-designed tripod socket for mounting to Arca-Swiss type tripods. The Sigma 200mm F2 DG OS | Sports lens will be available in early September at authorized Sigma dealers in the US for Sony E-mount and L-Mount for a retail price of $3,299 USD . Exclusively for mirrorless cameras

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount Supplied accessories: Lens Hood LH1139-01, Front Cap LCF-105 IV, Rear Cap LCR III, Pouch Launch: September 4, 2025

The 200mm with the brightest F-number and outstanding optical performance ― stunning image quality that makes your subject stand out.

The Sigma 200mm F2 DG OS | Sports is the world's first1 200mm F2 telephoto prime lens designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The large bokeh, compression effect, and exquisite depictions delivered by outstanding optical performance unlock the creator's expressive power and enable unique photographic and video expression. The lens is the ultimate choice for portrait photography, and is also ideal for shooting indoor sports with low-light and fast-moving subjects. The linear motor HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) provides accurate, high-speed AF, and the 6.5-stop2 image stabilization supports comfortable shooting. Additionally, its dust- and splash-resistant structure, along with the robust design and advanced functionality of Sigma's Sports line, makes it highly reliable in any shooting environment.

1. As an interchangeable lens exclusively for full-frame mirrorless cameras, as of August 2025 by Sigma.

2. Based on CIPA guidelines. (Measured at a focal length of 200mm with a 35mm full-frame camera)

KEY FEATURES

The world's first 200mm F2 full-frame mirrorless lens with outstanding optical performance

Excellent resolution even at maximum aperture

By adopting an optical design of 19 elements in 14 groups, including 2 FLD and 2 SLD glass elements, axial chromatic aberration and magnification chromatic aberration, which are easily noticeable in telephoto lenses, are thoroughly corrected, achieving exceptionally high optical performance. Even at wide-open aperture, it delivers finely detailed rendering that maintains high resolution and contrast from the center to the edges.

Impressive portraits made possible by the exceptional bokeh

With the large bokeh enabled by the F2 aperture, which boasts twice the light amount of F2.8, and the compression effect of the 200mm focal length, the lens delivers a gorgeous background blur that brings out the subject, achieving a unique expression. Combined with its exceptional optical performance, it makes it possible to take impressive portraits like no other.

Also powerful for indoor sports photography

The F2 brightness allows for a faster shutter speed even in low-light environments, making it a powerful tool for indoor sports photography. The large bokeh enhances the movements and expressions of the athletes, creating dynamic images, and with the high-speed AF made possible by the HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motor and Optical Stabilization (OS), that decisive moment is not missed, even in fast-moving sports scenes.

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Using advanced simulation technology, flare and ghosting have been largely eliminated, ensuring that the lens renders rich, high-contrast results in all conditions. In addition, Sigma's Nano Porous Coating and Super Multi-Layer Coating have been applied to further suppress flare and ghosting.

High-speed autofocus and optical stabilization that maximize optical performance

HLA-driven high-speed AF

The HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motor is incorporated, achieving high-speed AF. It combines accelerated focusing speed with outstanding accuracy.

Powerful optical stabilization using the OS2 algorithm

The OS2 optical stabilization algorithm provides an outstanding image stabilization effect of 6.5 stops1. The lens is equipped with two OS modes: Mode 1 is suitable for general shooting, and Mode 2 is ideal for panning shots of motorsports and other sports. In Mode 2, Sigma's Intelligent OS, an algorithm specially designed for panning shots, enables effective image stabilization even when the camera is moved vertically or diagonally, regardless of the horizontal and vertical orientation. This ensures that the subject's movement can be captured without losing the panning shot effect.

1. Based on CIPA guidelines. (Measured at a focal length of 200mm with a 35mm full-frame camera)

Exceptional build quality and durability of Sigma's Sports line

Thermal insulation paint for perfect lens performance

The exterior of the lens body is coated with a thermal insulation paint that effectively suppresses heat absorption from sunlight. This prevents the lens from heating up, even during long outdoor shoots in sunny weather.

Weatherability of Sigma's Sports line specifications

The mount joints, manual focus ring, zoom ring, custom switches, and exterior joints are all protected from dust and splash by a dust- and splash-resistant structure1. Further, the frontmost surface of the lens is coated with a water- and oil-repellent coating to facilitate maintenance when water droplets or dust adhere to the lens.

1. The structure is designed to be dust- and splash-resistant, but not waterproof. Be careful not to bring the lens in contact with a large amount of water. Water inside the lens may cause major damage and even render the lens unrepairable.

Newly designed tripod socket

A new tripod socket, TS-171, has been designed with its use as a carrying handle in mind, featuring a longer base and wider spacing between it and the lens. The tripod ring incorporates a 90° click mechanism, allowing for smooth and secure rotation, and the foot is compatible with Arca-Swiss type clamps.

Equipped with various functions to support shooting

There are various functions to support shooting, including AFL buttons in three different locations, a focus mode switch, a focus limiter switch, an OS switch (Mode 1/2), and a custom mode switch.

HLA (High-response Linear Actuator)

Optical Stabilization algorithm OS2

NPC (Nano Porous Coating)

Water- and Oil-Repellent Coating

Aperture ring

Aperture ring click switch

Aperture ring lock switch

AFL button (3 locations)1

Focus Mode switch

OS switch

Focus Limiter switch

Custom Mode switch

Dust- and Splash- Resistant Structure

Mount Conversion Service available

Support for switching between linear and non-linear focus ring settings (for L-Mount only)2

Compatible with Sigma USB Dock UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only) Every single lens undergoes Sigma's proprietary MTF measuring system

1. Assignment of functions is limited to supported cameras and assignable functions vary depending on the camera.

2. Only cameras that are compatible with the system are allowed to use the system.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

These figures are for L-Mount

Lens construction: 19 elements in 14 groups (2 FLD, 2 SLD) Angle of View: 12.3° Number of Diaphragm Blades: 11 (Rounded Diaphragm) Minimum Aperture: F22 Minimum Focusing Distance: 170cm / 67.0in. Maximum Magnification Ratio: 1:7.6 Filter Size: 105mm Maximum Diameter x Length: 118.9mm x 201mm / 4.7in. x 7.9in. Weight: 1,820g / 64.2oz.

PRODUCT CODE

Sigma 200mm F2 DG OS | Sports L-Mount 0085126 227692 Sony E-mount 0085126 227654

ACCESSORY (Supplied)

Lens Hood LH1139-01 0085126 942403 Front Cap LCF-105 IV 0085126 941611 Rear Cap LCR III (L-Mount) 0085126 941628 Rear Cap LCR III (Sony E-mount) 0085126 941635 Tripod Socket TS-171 0085126 942410

ACCESSORY (Optional)

USB Dock UD-11 (L-Mount) 0085126 878696 WR Ceramic Protector 105mm 0085126 931865 WR Protector 105mm 0085126 931001 Protector 105mm 0085126 931131 WR UV Filter 105mm 0085126 930745 WR Circular PL Filter 105mm 0085126 930868