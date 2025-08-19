Following Blockbuster Book Tour, Top-Ranked Futurist Roger Spitz Launches New Global Speaking Series

Roger Spitz Flagship Keynotes - The Visionary Trilogy

Roger Spitz Keynote Talk at the Institute of Directors London Global Convention (November 2024)

Roger Spitz Keynote Talk at the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) in Washington D.C.

The Visionary Trilogy: Leading Futurist Roger Spitz Unveils Exclusive Global Speaking Series After Record-Breaking Book Tour

- Emma Pearce, Head of Events, Risk, Infopro Digital & Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following a blockbuster book, speaking , and media tour spanning the Americas, Europe, and Asia, renowned futurist Roger Spitz announces his new keynote series, The Visionary Trilogy . This exclusive series responds directly to a changing world marked by escalating complexity amidst multipolar geopolitical shifts.

Designed to equip organizations with the foresight and agility to navigate deep uncertainty, The Visionary Trilogy centers on three themes: Mindset, Intelligence, and Leadership.

Spitz explains,“Systemic disruptions have far-reaching effects, presenting both unprecedented challenges and remarkable opportunities. At the heart of my keynotes is the power of agency and informed optimism - where the right narratives spark virtuous tipping points. I'm excited to bring this new series to broaden the reach of our work and help organizations cultivate futures intelligence in unpredictable times.”

GLOBAL BOOK TOUR & “CALL TO IMPACT” KEYNOTE SPEAKING SERIES

Top-ranked futurist and bestselling author of Disrupt With Impact, Roger Spitz has completed the inaugural phase of his highly acclaimed 2025“Call to Impact Global Speaking Tour.” As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Spitz has delivered over 100 talks since the tour's inception, inspiring leaders across thousands of organizations worldwide with actionable insights on the future of leadership, technology, finance, and geoeconomics.

From Wall Street to the Brazilian rainforest, Spitz's thought leadership transforms complexity into clarity for global audiences. His recent keynotes have been featured at some of the world's most prestigious forums - including the World Economic Forum, the Global Peter Drucker Forum, MIT Technology Review's EmTech, and leading corporations such as IBM, KPMG, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Highlights of Spitz's latest speaking tour to date include:

. Leading Corporations: IBM, KPMG, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), AXA, BASF, The Aerospace Corporation, CGI, Carbone4, Lux Carbon Standard, Compass.

. Innovation & Tech Summits: MIT Technology Review's EmTech, Nasscom (Bangalore), Gartner, CogX (London), Volcano Innovation Summit (Guatemala City), Amcham Lab Global Talks (Brazil), Rulebreaker Future Congress (Germany).

. Leadership & Policy Forums: World Economic Forum (Geneva & New York), Global Peter Drucker Forum (Austria), Edison Electric Institute EEI (Washington D.C.), Risk's Risk Live Europe (London), Climatebase (San Francisco).

. Professional Associations: Association of Professional Futurists (APF), Institute of Directors (IoD, India), Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), Global Electrification Forum, Brazilian Institute for Corporate Governance (IBGC), American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AiCHE), Association of Power Utilities of Africa.

. Global Business Schools: UC Berkeley, HEC Paris, Fundação Dom Cabral (FDC), Hult Business School.

. Author Events & Book Signings: Iconic book signings worldwide including Waterstones and Foyles (London), Barnes & Noble (Los Angeles), Books Inc. (Mountain View), Politics and Prose (Washington D.C.).

With demand skyrocketing for his keynotes on harnessing change for sustainable value creation, we are excited to bring Roger's voice to even more stages worldwide through the new Visionary Trilogy series.

LAUNCHING ROGER SPITZ'S NEW VISIONARY TRILOGY KEYNOTE SERIES

This empowering new keynote series equips organizations worldwide with Roger Spitz's unique expertise, delivered to help leaders, investors, and policymakers build resilience in unpredictable times.

As we prepare for 2026, The Visionary Trilogy will inspire and energize audiences around the globe, rewiring how we think, decide, and lead in a rapidly shifting world.

The Visionary Trilogy features three flagship talks:

1. THE MINDSET SHIFT – Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World:

Change is slow... until it isn't. How do you anticipate unpredictable futures? Spitz introduces a radical new concept demanding a new mindset: Metaruptions - complex, self-reinforcing disruptions that go beyond trends, redefining industries and rewriting rules.

2. THE INTELLIGENCE SHIFT – Upgrade Human Decision-Making in the Age of AI:

Explore the future of AI and decision-making amid systemic disruption. As algorithms increasingly shape decisions, the question is not only whether to trust them - but whether we understand their limits well enough to trust ourselves. Staying relevant means fostering a new relationship with agency, experimentation, and a lifelong journey of learning - spanning from the playground to the boardroom.

3. THE LEADERSHIP SHIFT – Inspire Transformational Futures.

What does anticipatory leadership for sustainable value creation look like? Value is either created or destroyed by change. Ultimately, disruption's impact depends on your perspective, preparation, and response. The winners will be those who anticipate and adapt. The rest risk irrelevance.

This timely series offers leaders, investors, and policymakers a powerful framework to rethink mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS ON ROGER SPITZ'S KEYNOTE SPEAKING

. Over more than a decade, Spitz has delivered 500+ keynotes to 100,000+ global leaders across six continents and 40+ countries.

. Founder of the Disruptive Futures Institute, Spitz is ranked among the top futurist speakers by leading speaker agencies.

. His talks focus on driving transformative change, anticipating unpredictable futures, and harnessing disruption for sustainable value creation.

. Spitz's unique insights are highly sought by organizations aiming to enhance decision-making amid unpredictability.

. Built on exclusive research from the Disruptive Futures Institute and case studies from the strategic foresight practice Techistential, Spitz's presentations deliver cutting-edge perspectives.

To discuss booking a keynote for your team or clients:

. Email: ...

. Explore:

For media inquiries and interviews: ...

END ###

_________

ABOUT THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

The Disruptive Futures Institute, founded by leading futurist Roger Spitz and headquartered in San Francisco, is the preeminent global think tank offering thought leadership, executive education, and strategic intelligence to empower organizations and changemakers worldwide. The Disruptive Futures Institute redefines futures studies and strategy by providing updated concepts, adaptive frameworks, and operational methodologies.

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ

Roger Spitz is a top-ranked futurist and keynote speaker. Over the past decade, he has delivered well over 500 keynotes to 100,000+ leaders across six continents and 40+ countries, captivating audiences worldwide. His keynote presentations provide clarity, informed optimism, and actionable intelligence amid constant change.

His latest bestselling book Disrupt With Impact is Winner of the 2024 Harvey Chute Best Business Book Award (Chanticleer International Book Award), Winner of the 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award, and 2025 Finalist for the International Book Awards.

Media Contact

Disruptive Futures Institute

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

X

ROGER SPITZ | KEYNOTE SPEAKER SHOWREEL (Official 5 mins)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.