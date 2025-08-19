China Assures India To Address Its Concerns Over Rare Earths, Fertilisers
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar that Beijing is addressing India's three key concerns - rare earths, fertilisers and tunnel boring machines, according to government sources.
China has imposed restrictions on the exports of rare earth magnets in retaliation against the US tariff hikes and is using the commodity as a bargaining chip in the trade war. This has also had an impact on other countries that are dependent on Chinese imports.
Rare earth magnets are used in a variety of high-tech applications, ranging from electronic goods and electric vehicles to large-scale industrial equipment.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a two-day official visit during which he will hold a fresh round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary question with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
China's Foreign Ministry asserted that Wang Yi's India visit will help in both countries working together to implement the consensus reached between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.
During his opening remarks, EAM Jaishankar said as neighbouring nations and major economies in the world, there are various facets and dimensions of the India-China ties.
“It is also essential in this context that restrictive trade measures and roadblocks are avoided", he added.
"When the world's two largest nations meet, it is natural that the international situation will be discussed. We seek a fair, balanced and multi-polar world order, including a multi-polar Asia. Reformed multilateralism is also the call of the day. In the current environment, there is clearly the imperative of maintaining and enhancing stability in the global economy as well. The fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is another major priority. I look forward to our exchange of views," EAM Jaishankar noted.
The meetings could see both sides deliberate on a range of key issues, including the border situation, trade and resumption of flight services.
-IANS
na/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment