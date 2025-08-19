403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DKMS John Hansen Research Grant 2026 Supports Innovative Blood Cancer Therapy Research Projects With Almost €1 Million
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, August 18, 2025: The DKMS Stiftung Leben Spenden is starting the new application round for the DKMS John Hansen Research Grant: up to four exceptional research projects by young scientists from around the world will be awarded funding of up to €240,000 each over three years. The projects to be funded should focus on hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and cell therapy for hematological diseases. Applications for the 2026 DKMS John Hansen Research Grant can be submitted until November 20, 2025.
Since 2015, the DKMS Stiftung Leben Spenden has been supporting young international scientists with a doctoral degree in medicine or natural sciences (MD, PhD or equivalent, completed no more than 10 years ago) through the DKMS John Hansen Research Grant. Possible areas of research include transplant immunology, new approaches to treat complications following stem cell transplantation, donor selection, cell production, and novel diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.
Focus on scientific excellence and clinical relevance
“With this grant, we are specifically supporting innovative research projects that will further improve treatment outcomes for blood cancer,” explains Prof. Dr. Marcel van den Brink, Chair of the DKMS Medical Council.“This could provide an important springboard for early scientific careers and opens up opportunities for researchers to establish their own lines of research. By supporting young scientists, we are ensuring the future progress of blood cancer research.”
More information about the previous projects and recipients of the DKMS John Hansen Research Grant can be found here:
DKMS: Innovation and commitment to blood cancer research
DKMS is much more than just the worlds largest stem cell donor database. With the DKMS Stem Cell Bank, the Clinical Trials Unit, the Collaborative Biobank and the worlds most powerful HLA typing laboratory in Dresden, the organization is setting new standards in research and care for blood cancer patients. The DKMS Stem Cell Bank is the worlds first and only facility to cryopreserve surplus adult stem cells and make them available for allogeneic transplants – a milestone for patients requiring a quick transplantation. Through international support programs, the non-profit organization is in addition improving access to life-saving blood stem cell transplants worldwide in low- and middle-income countries, where healthcare systems do not cover the cost of treatment.
About John A. Hansen
The grant is named after John A. Hansen (1943–2019), who was a world-renowned oncologist and immunogeneticist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. He was a pioneer in the field of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, improving the efficacy and safety of blood stem cell and bone marrow transplants worldwide.
About DKMS Foundation India
DKMS Foundation India is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders such as thalassemia and aplastic anaemia. The foundation aims to improve the situation of patients in India and across the world by raising awareness about blood stem cell transplantation and registering potential blood stem cell donors.
Since 2015, the DKMS Stiftung Leben Spenden has been supporting young international scientists with a doctoral degree in medicine or natural sciences (MD, PhD or equivalent, completed no more than 10 years ago) through the DKMS John Hansen Research Grant. Possible areas of research include transplant immunology, new approaches to treat complications following stem cell transplantation, donor selection, cell production, and novel diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.
Focus on scientific excellence and clinical relevance
“With this grant, we are specifically supporting innovative research projects that will further improve treatment outcomes for blood cancer,” explains Prof. Dr. Marcel van den Brink, Chair of the DKMS Medical Council.“This could provide an important springboard for early scientific careers and opens up opportunities for researchers to establish their own lines of research. By supporting young scientists, we are ensuring the future progress of blood cancer research.”
More information about the previous projects and recipients of the DKMS John Hansen Research Grant can be found here:
DKMS: Innovation and commitment to blood cancer research
DKMS is much more than just the worlds largest stem cell donor database. With the DKMS Stem Cell Bank, the Clinical Trials Unit, the Collaborative Biobank and the worlds most powerful HLA typing laboratory in Dresden, the organization is setting new standards in research and care for blood cancer patients. The DKMS Stem Cell Bank is the worlds first and only facility to cryopreserve surplus adult stem cells and make them available for allogeneic transplants – a milestone for patients requiring a quick transplantation. Through international support programs, the non-profit organization is in addition improving access to life-saving blood stem cell transplants worldwide in low- and middle-income countries, where healthcare systems do not cover the cost of treatment.
About John A. Hansen
The grant is named after John A. Hansen (1943–2019), who was a world-renowned oncologist and immunogeneticist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. He was a pioneer in the field of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, improving the efficacy and safety of blood stem cell and bone marrow transplants worldwide.
About DKMS Foundation India
DKMS Foundation India is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders such as thalassemia and aplastic anaemia. The foundation aims to improve the situation of patients in India and across the world by raising awareness about blood stem cell transplantation and registering potential blood stem cell donors.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Nitin Jaitapkar
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment