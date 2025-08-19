Trump Says He Has Begun Arrangements For Zelensky-Putin Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Trump announced this on his social media platform Truth Social , Ukrinform reports.

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky," Trump said. "After that meeting, we will have a trilat, which would be the two presidents plus myself."

He noted that he had "a very good meeting with distinguished guests," including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Meeting of Ukrainian, Russian, US leaders should take place without preconditions – Zelensky

According to Trump, the meeting focused on "security guarantees for Ukraine, which guarantees would be provided by the various European countries, with a coordination with the United States of America."

"Everyone is very happy about the possibility of peace for Russia/Ukraine," he added.

Trump specified that Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would be coordinating with Ukraine and Russia.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here .