Rotten Meat Scare Sparks Surge In Veg Restaurants

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Vegetarian hotels and restaurants across Kashmir are witnessing a remarkable increase in footfall following the shocking revelations about rotten meat being supplied to various parts of the valley.

Many residents, shaken by food safety concerns, are now preferring plant-based meals over traditional non-vegetarian dishes, which have long dominated Kashmiri cuisine.

Kashmir's food culture is historically known for its rich variety of meat dishes, from Rogan Josh to Yakhni. However, the recent crackdown by authorities on unhygienic and rotten meat supplies has created a sense of mistrust, giving vegetarian eateries an unexpected boost.

Several hoteliers running vegetarian restaurants said their sales have doubled in the last few weeks.“Earlier, veg restaurants had a limited crowd, but now people are coming in large numbers. The reports of rotten meat have changed perceptions, and customers are showing more trust in vegetarian food,” Ramesh Kumar, owner of a vegetarian restaurant in Srinagar, said.

He said the shift is also linked to growing health awareness.“Vegetarian dishes are not only safer but also better for health in the long run. People are finally understanding this,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Read Also 15 Days On, Rotten Meat Scandal Leaves Kashmir in Uncertainty Video- Rotten Meat Row: J&K Poultry Farmers Association Press Briefing

Locals, too, are altering their eating habits.

Irfan Ahmad, a resident of Pulwama, said,“I was a regular consumer of non-veg, but after these shocking revelations, my family has decided to eat more vegetables. At least, we are sure about the quality.”

Similarly, Naseema Bano from Anantnag said vegetarian meals are proving to be both light and healthy.“Doctors often advise eating less meat and more vegetables for better digestion. This situation has pushed us to make that change,” she said.

Hoteliers believe the trend could reshape dietary habits in the valley.“This is an opportunity to promote vegetarianism. It's not just about health, but also about avoiding risks linked with an unhygienic meat supply,” said Bashir Ahmad, who runs a vegetarian hotel in south Kashmir.

However, some butchers and non-vegetarian hotel owners argue that the issue lies with regulation, not meat itself.“People in Kashmir are meat lovers. A few cases of rotten supplies should not make everyone suspicious. The government must strengthen inspections so that quality meat reaches the market,” said a butcher from Baramulla.

Meanwhile, people across Kashmir are calling on authorities to conduct strict quality checks.

Abdul Rashid, from Srinagar, said,“The government must act strongly against those selling unhygienic meat. But until then, people should be cautious and prefer safer options.”