Mumbai Rains Alert: Holiday For All Private Offices Under BMC Order, WFH For Essential Service

MENAFN - Live Mint) BMC has declared a holiday today for all private offices and establishments in its jurisdiction, except for essential/emergency services.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area (Mumbai city and suburbs) today, Tuesday, 19th August 2025.

The concerned offices and establishments should immediately instruct their employees to work from home, depending on the nature of their work.