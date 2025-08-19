Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mumbai Rains Alert: Holiday For All Private Offices Under BMC Order, WFH For Essential Service

Mumbai Rains Alert: Holiday For All Private Offices Under BMC Order, WFH For Essential Service


2025-08-19 12:02:46
(MENAFN- Live Mint) BMC has declared a holiday today for all private offices and establishments in its jurisdiction, except for essential/emergency services.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area (Mumbai city and suburbs) today, Tuesday, 19th August 2025.

The concerned offices and establishments should immediately instruct their employees to work from home, depending on the nature of their work.

MENAFN19082025007365015876ID1109945265

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search