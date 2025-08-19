Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure Brings Rain To THESE Districts Check

A vortex in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are predicted for several districts in West Bengal. Rain is also expected to continue in North Bengal until Thursday

Kolkata Weather

This year has seen record rainfall. The rain and storms seem endless. It has been raining continuously for the past few months. Low pressure persists throughout the year. Rain continues in August, with no respite yet.

It has been raining continuously for the past few weeks. Although the situation changed for a few days, the Meteorological Department has again predicted rain. It has been reported that the vortex in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area.Sources say it may enter land through north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts by Tuesday afternoon. It will move west-northwest and turn into a low-pressure area. This morning it will pass over the coasts of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh. The monsoon axis currently runs through Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Vidarbha and east-southeast Bay of Bengal.Due to this low pressure, the sea will remain rough. Therefore, fishing has been prohibited in the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. However, this low-pressure area will not have any direct impact on West Bengal. However, there will be scattered rain.There is a possibility of scattered rain in the districts including West Bengal throughout the day. Thunderstorms have also been predicted. This scattered rain may occur in Howrah, two 24 Parganas, two Medinipurs, Jhargram, Murshidabad and Nadia. Today the maximum temperature of the city will be 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 27 degrees.It will rain in North Bengal as well. It has been raining since Monday. It will rain till Thursday. It will rain in Jalpaiguri and Malda.