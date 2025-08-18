Iraq Launches Finance Access Guide
The guide is“a fundamental tool for empowering entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises, and all those seeking to contribute to building our national economy,” said IPBL Executive Director Ali Tariq, Iraqi state news agency INA reported.
The director said that many creative ideas and promising projects are unable to move forward due to a lack of clear information on funding sources, available mechanisms, and required procedures. Tariq added that the guide compiles tools and financing options available through banks, financial institutions, and government or international programs.
Access to credit is one of the main challenges for youth and the private sector, according to the executive director of the banks league.“We are entering a pivotal stage in Iraq's development journey, where the state is working to strengthen and expand the role of the private sector as a partner in building the economy and diversifying income sources,” he said.
Read more:
Iraq works with FAO to enhance food production
Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP
The post Iraq launches finance access guide appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment