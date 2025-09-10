Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hunter Fujak

Hunter Fujak


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Senior Lecturer in Sport Management, Deakin University Profile Articles Activity

Hunter Fujak is a Senior Lecturer in Sport Management at Deakin University, focused upon consumer behaviour and sport broadcasting. Hunter has cross-disciplinary experience across accounting and sport management, holding a CPA designation and a Masters degree in sport management. He has worked in both a qualitative and quantitative research capacity for some of Australia's most recognised brands, including Fox Sports, NRL, Woolworths, Telstra, Nestle, Lion Nathan and Sportsbet. He has previously been involved in the reporting and analysis of television viewership for Australia's largest sporting organisations, including the AFL, NRL, ANZ Championship, Tennis Australia and SANZAR.

Experience
  • 2018–present Lecturer, Deakin University
  • 2009–2018 Sessional Lecturer, University of Technology Sydney
  • 2013–2015 Research Executive, FiftyFive5
  • 2012–2013 Intermediate Accountant, JHK Accounting
  • 2010–2012 Analytics and Insight Executive, Repucom International
  • 2006–2009 Assistant Accountant, Watkins Coffey Martin
Education
  • 2018 University of Technology Sydney , Doctor of Philosophy
  • 2014 University of Technology Sydney, Graduate Certificate in Mathematics
  • 2012 University of Technology Sydney, Master of Arts (Sport Studies)
  • 2009 University of Technology Sydney, Bachelor of Business

The Conversation

MENAFN18082025000199003603ID1109944971

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search