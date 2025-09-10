MENAFN - The Conversation) Senior Lecturer in Sport Management, Deakin University Profile Articles Activity

Hunter Fujak is a Senior Lecturer in Sport Management at Deakin University, focused upon consumer behaviour and sport broadcasting. Hunter has cross-disciplinary experience across accounting and sport management, holding a CPA designation and a Masters degree in sport management. He has worked in both a qualitative and quantitative research capacity for some of Australia's most recognised brands, including Fox Sports, NRL, Woolworths, Telstra, Nestle, Lion Nathan and Sportsbet. He has previously been involved in the reporting and analysis of television viewership for Australia's largest sporting organisations, including the AFL, NRL, ANZ Championship, Tennis Australia and SANZAR.



2018–present Lecturer, Deakin University

2009–2018 Sessional Lecturer, University of Technology Sydney

2013–2015 Research Executive, FiftyFive5

2012–2013 Intermediate Accountant, JHK Accounting

2010–2012 Analytics and Insight Executive, Repucom International 2006–2009 Assistant Accountant, Watkins Coffey Martin



2018 University of Technology Sydney , Doctor of Philosophy

2014 University of Technology Sydney, Graduate Certificate in Mathematics

2012 University of Technology Sydney, Master of Arts (Sport Studies) 2009 University of Technology Sydney, Bachelor of Business

