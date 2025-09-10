Hunter Fujak
Hunter Fujak is a Senior Lecturer in Sport Management at Deakin University, focused upon consumer behaviour and sport broadcasting. Hunter has cross-disciplinary experience across accounting and sport management, holding a CPA designation and a Masters degree in sport management. He has worked in both a qualitative and quantitative research capacity for some of Australia's most recognised brands, including Fox Sports, NRL, Woolworths, Telstra, Nestle, Lion Nathan and Sportsbet. He has previously been involved in the reporting and analysis of television viewership for Australia's largest sporting organisations, including the AFL, NRL, ANZ Championship, Tennis Australia and SANZAR.Experience
-
2018–present
Lecturer, Deakin University
2009–2018
Sessional Lecturer, University of Technology Sydney
2013–2015
Research Executive, FiftyFive5
2012–2013
Intermediate Accountant, JHK Accounting
2010–2012
Analytics and Insight Executive, Repucom International
2006–2009
Assistant Accountant, Watkins Coffey Martin
-
2018
University of Technology Sydney , Doctor of Philosophy
2014
University of Technology Sydney, Graduate Certificate in Mathematics
2012
University of Technology Sydney, Master of Arts (Sport Studies)
2009
University of Technology Sydney, Bachelor of Business
