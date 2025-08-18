Monster Army Rider Dante Silva Claims Victory In Specialized Dual Slalom Mountain Bike Competition At Crankworx Whistler 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From August 8-17, Crankworx Whistler 2025 brought the world's elite of mountain biking to British Columbia, Canada, for a special event. Started in Whistler in 2004, the Crankworx contest series celebrated two decades of raising the bar in competitive mountain biking.

In a festival atmosphere with competitions across racing and freestyle disciplines, riders of all skill levels performed at the Whistler Mountain Bike Park in front of 8,000 spectators in the biggest event on the Crankworx World Tour.

Here's how the action unfolded for Monster Energy athletes at the 20th edition of Crankworx Whistler:

Specialized Dual Slalom: Monster Army's Dante Silva Soars to Victory

The crowd witnessed high-intensity racing in the Specialized Dual Slalom contest in the legendary Boneyard on Whistler Mountain. The competition format pairs up two riders at a time in side-by-side battles against the clock. When the dust settled, 22-year-old Silva rose all the way to the top.

The legendary course was stacked with tight gates and a big gap jump for the ultimate test of speed and bike control. After edging out Australia's Luke Meier-Smith in the quarter finals, Silva faced off against Canadian hometown favorite Tegan Cruz in the semifinals. In the final round for the title, Silva took his first career win at Whistler against fellow American Austin Warren in front of a high-energy crowd.

Air Downhill Competition: Monster Army's Taylor Ostgaard Claims 2nd Place in Pro Women Division, Luke Mallen 2nd Place in U19-Men

In the Air Downhill Competition, 19-year-old Monster Army rider Taylor Ostgaard from Selah, Washington, made her debut competing at Crankworx in the Elite Women Division race. In an ultra-close race with top riders separated by fractions of a second, Ostgaard clinched second place with a finish time of 4:47.747.

Also rising to the top, 17-year-old Monster Army rider Luke Mallen from Sandy, Utah, took second place in the U19-Men Division with a total time of 4:28.634.

Red Bull Joy Ride: Monster Energy's Paul Couderc Claims 3rd Place overall in 2025 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) series.

Wrapping up an action-packed schedule at Crankworx Whistler, the Red Bull Joyride freestyle competition concluded with another podium spot for the team. After struggling to put down a perfect run on the first attempt, 28-year-old Monster Energy team rider Paul Couderc from Auch, France, came through on Run 2 with a perfect line.

Couderc's second run featured footplant 360, 360 tailwhip, backflip bar spin, opposite 720, 360 toboggan, double backflip, 360 toboggan into backflip tailwhip out, opposite tailwhip, and 360 on to bar spin off on the final obstacle to earn a score of 80.80 points and ninth place at Crankworx Whistler. On the strength of this result, Couderc finished the season in third place in the 2025 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship series.

"Super stoked to land my second run today after a mistake on the first run. It's a super tricky course out here in Whistler for Joyride. I had to land my second run to keep my third place overall in the world ranking. Super stoked that I made it happen. It was a super tough day!" said Monster Energy's Couderc upon claiming his series podium position.

