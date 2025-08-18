Downtown Hackensack Welcomes Two New Seward Johnson Sculptures As Part Of MSBA's Vibrant #Artonmain Program

These lifelike bronze sculptures are on view now through September and mark the third consecutive year that the MSBA has partnered with the Seward Johnson Atelier to bring public art into Hackensack's streetscape. The initiative is part of MSBA's wider Creative Placemaking efforts to spark joy, celebrate culture, and create an engaging environment for everyone who lives, works, and visits Downtown Hackensack.

"Art on Main is more than just public art, It's our way of turning the entire downtown into a walkable gallery where wonder and creativity live around every corner," said John T. Peters, Executive Director of the MSBA. "These new sculptures invite people to slow down, discover, and connect. Seward Johnson's work celebrates the beauty of everyday moments, and that's exactly what we're proud to bring to our community."

About the Sculptures

"Los Mariachis" features a modern-day mariachi duo caught mid-performance, their detailed instruments and elaborate costumes rendered with jaw-dropping precision. Johnson's playful spirit shines through in this piece, which lifts moods and encourages spontaneous smiles from passersby.

"Out of Sight" depicts two young brothers racing with a kite, one donning a Batman T-shirt that evokes nostalgic joy and a hint of superhero daydreaming. The sculpture, formerly on display in Key West, now calls Hackensack home – at least for the season.

"These kinds of installations do more than beautify a space," said Eric Anderson, Chairman of the MSBA. "They drive foot traffic, elevate our district's image, and contribute to a creative, thriving downtown economy. Creative placemaking like this makes Hackensack a true destination – not just a place to pass through. These sculptures are an investment in our people, our businesses, and our identity."

Engaging with the Art

Both pieces are fully accessible to the public and placed along Atlantic Street in the heart of Downtown Hackensack. Visitors are encouraged to take photos, reflect, and even ask the big questions – like what memories these scenes bring up, or how they might connect to stillness, movement, and joy in their own lives.

Through the #ArtOnMain campaign, the MSBA continues to demonstrate how culture, creativity, and commerce go hand in hand. From high-end installations to charming moments of discovery, Art on Main makes Hackensack an inspired and inspiring place to be.

To learn more about the Seward Johnson Atelier, visit:

To explore more from the Main Street Business Alliance, visit: and follow along @downtownhackensack.

About MSBA:

The Main Street Business Alliance (MSBA) is a public/private partnership formed between the business community on Main Street and the city of Hackensack. The MSBA's mission is to address the issues facing the business community on Main Street, with the goal of improving the local economy and the overall business climate. For more information, visit downtownhackensack.

SOURCE Downtown Hackensack