Tiny Toes Castle Ltd. Honoured As 2025 Canadian Choice Award Winner For Childcare Centre
Tiny Toes Castle Ltd. is dedicated to providing high-quality childcare programs that support the growth, development, and well-being of each child. Their nurturing staff, educational curriculum, and family-centred approach have made them a cornerstone of the Red Deer community.
As the Canadian Choice Award continues to recognize excellence in local businesses, public nominations for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award will open on August 19, inviting families and community members to celebrate other outstanding service providers making a difference.
About Tiny Toes Castle Ltd.
Located in Red Deer, Alberta, Tiny Toes Castle Ltd. offers comprehensive childcare services with a focus on early childhood development, creativity, and individualized care. Their experienced educators and welcoming facilities create a home-away-from-home atmosphere where children thrive and families feel supported.
Madison B.
Canadian Choice Award
