Russian President, Indian PM Discuss Prospects For Long-Term Settlement In Ukraine

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed a number of international issues of mutual interest in a phone call on Monday, as well as the outcomes of the Russian-US summit in Alaska.



During the call, the two sides also discussed prospects for a long-term settlement in Ukraine and agreed to continue dialogue on this issue.



A summit was held last Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine and a number of other bilateral and international issues.



