Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Russian President, Indian PM Discuss Prospects For Long-Term Settlement In Ukraine

2025-08-18 07:19:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed a number of international issues of mutual interest in a phone call on Monday, as well as the outcomes of the Russian-US summit in Alaska.

During the call, the two sides also discussed prospects for a long-term settlement in Ukraine and agreed to continue dialogue on this issue.

A summit was held last Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine and a number of other bilateral and international issues.

