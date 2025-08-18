Whirlpool Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation (the "Company") declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025.
About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR ) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the last-remaining major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp .
Website Disclosure
We routinely post important information for investors on our website, whirlpoolcorp, in the "Investors" section. We also intend to update the Hot Topics Q&A portion of this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
