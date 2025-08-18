Stephanie Malbasa Shares Wisdom In Musings For Madie

"A Touching Collection of Quotes and Reflections on Gratitude, Change, and Everyday Joy"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world often overwhelmed by noise and haste, Musings for Madie: Quotes to Live By When Life Gives Us Life offers a quiet, steadying voice. Written by Stephanie Malbasa, this tender and insightful book is a collection of reflections, quotes, and personal stories crafted to inspire intentional living, gratitude, and joy in the everyday.Originally handwritten as a high school graduation gift for her granddaughter, Musings for Madie blossomed into something much more. Encouraged by her husband, Stephen Malbasa, Stephanie turned her private reflections into a published work with the hope of touching the hearts of others. The result is a gentle companion for those navigating life's ups and downs-a book filled with timeless quotes, wisdom born from experience, and reminders of the power found in simplicity.“Whether we agree or disagree with others,” Stephanie writes,“it is my firm belief that we need to read and listen to each other. There will be good days and bad days. It is how we face each moment that counts.”At its core, Musings for Madie encourages readers to live with gratitude by noticing and cherishing the ordinary beauty in life. It invites an open-hearted embrace of change, accepting life's natural ebbs and flows. Through thoughtful quotes and reflections, the book highlights the joy found in small blessings-like a kind word, a peaceful moment, or a meaningful conversation. Ultimately, it inspires readers to strive toward becoming their best selves, growing with humility, grace, and self-awareness.Stephanie Malbasa brings a wealth of life experience to her writing. Practicing law since 1979, she has also owned and operated a sailing school and charter business, and co-founded a foundation dedicated to helping those in need. A devoted wife of fifty years, mother of forty-six years, and grandmother to nine grandchildren, her life is a testament to compassion, perseverance, and deep human connection.Stephanie's passions-reading, music, and above all, people-shine through every page of Musings for Madie. Whether you're looking for encouragement during life's challenges or simply a reminder of the beauty in everyday moments, this book offers warmth, perspective, and inspiration.Musings for Madie is available now through major online booksellers. To learn more about the author and her work, visit .Let this book be your daily touchstone-a quiet companion reminding you that even in life's most ordinary moments, meaning and joy are waiting to be found.

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

888-208-9296

email us here

Stephanie Malbasa, author of Musings for Madie on the Global Book Network

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.