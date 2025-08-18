Suprima Bakeries Launches New Grab & Go Scroll Range The Perfect Snack, Anytime, Anywhere

MENAFN - GetNews)



Suprima Bakeries is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation in baked goods – the Grab & Go Range – a new selection of fully baked, individually wrapped scrolls designed for ultimate freshness and convenience.

Proudly made in Australia at Suprima's Western Sydney production facility, the Grab & Go range includes three popular flavours: Cinnamon Scroll, Raspberry Scroll, and Pizza Scroll. Each scroll is made with premium dough, free from artificial colours and flavours, and baked to soft, fluffy perfection. Once baked, they are snap-frozen and individually wrapped to lock in freshness, ensuring a high-quality experience from first bite to last.

“We developed the Grab & Go range in response to growing demand for convenient, ready-to-eat snacks that don't compromise on taste or quality,” said a spokesperson from Suprima Bakeries.“These scrolls are perfect for cafés, supermarkets, convenience stores and more. Simply thaw, label, and display.”

Ideal for busy retail environments, school canteens, and workplace lunch offerings, each scroll is portioned for quick snacking and easy handling. There's no baking required. Just remove from the freezer, thaw for two hours, and they're ready to sell.

The new range made a strong debut at Metcash Expo 2025, where it received positive feedback from retailers and media alike. Suprima also shared its vision with 7NEWS Australia, highlighting plans to expand stockist locations across IGA stores nationally.

Interested businesses can now request product samples and speak with the Suprima team about distribution opportunities.

For more information, visit or contact Suprima Bakeries on (02) 8796 9300 or at ...