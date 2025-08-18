Arizona Balloon Company Expands Access To Helium Advertising Blimps For Regional Marketing
"Helium advertising blimp from Arizona Balloons®: U.S.-made, custom-branded tethered blimps built for high-visibility campaigns at model homes, auto dealers, trade shows, and events."Arizona Balloon Company announces an end-of-summer offer for marketers ready to buy helium advertising blimp: take 10% off qualifying, U.S.-made polyurethane tethered blimps through September 1, 2025. Built for durability and fast setup, our custom-branded blimps drive foot traffic to model homes, auto dealerships, trade shows, and community events. Request a quote to lock in the discount.
Phoenix, Ariz. - August 18, 2025 - Arizona Balloon Company, a U.S.-based manufacturer of polyurethane advertising balloons and promotional blimps, today announced an end-of-summer offer for organizations ready to buy a helium advertising blimp . New purchase orders placed now through September 1, 2025 will receive 10% off qualifying blimp models.
“Marketers buy helium advertising blimps for one reason: they move foot traffic,” said Johnny , owner of Arizona Balloon Company.“Our polyurethane tethered blimps are durable, quick to deploy, and easy to brand-perfect for homebuilders, auto dealers, and event marketers who want a reliable, attention-grabbing centerpiece at an accessible price point.”
Built for Results
U.S.-made, polyurethane construction for durability and clean branding surfaces
Multiple sizes (from compact to large-format) to match venue and helium budgets
Custom colorways & branding (logos, PMS color matching, graphics)
Tethered, unmanned operation with optional swivel rigs and safety hardware
Rapid setup with clear operating guides and customer support
Nationwide shipping and post-purchase support
Who Benefits
Homebuilders & Model Home Communities: Weekend wayfinding and community-wide visibility
Auto Dealers: Lot-level attention and tent-sale promotions
Event & Trade Show Marketers: Outdoor beacons and sponsored activations
Municipal, Education & Nonprofit: Announcements, festivals, and community outreach
How to Redeem the Offer
Reference “End-of-Summer 10%” in your quote request or purchase order. Discount applies to qualifying blimp models and accessories. Orders must be confirmed by September 1, 2025 (11:59 p.m. Arizona time) . Some customizations may impact lead times. Local regulations may apply; operator is responsible for compliance.
To request a quote or design consult: visit
About Arizona Balloon Company
Arizona Balloon Company manufactures tethered helium advertising blimps, balloons, and custom inflatables for promotions, events, and brand activations. With 40+ years of industry expertise, the company supports marketers with durable materials, precise branding, and practical guidance-from sizing and helium planning to onsite best practices. Based in Phoenix, Arizona , serving clients nationwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
