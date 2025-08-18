Footage Films Announces Limited Theatrical Release Of Sci-Fi Thriller“RUN” On August 29, 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) New film from director Chris Stokes combines alien invasion horror with survival thriller elements

LOS ANGELES, CA - August 18, 2025 - Footage Films has just announced the upcoming limited theatrical release of "RUN ," a sci-fi thriller that puts a deadly twist on the classic girls' trip gone wrong. The film will hit select theaters nationwide on August 29, 2025.

Directed by Chris Stokes and co-written by Marques Houston, "RUN" stars Annie Ilonzeh, Marques Houston, Erica Mena, Erica Pinkett, and Drew Sidora in a heart-pounding story that begins as a simple getaway and transforms into a fight for survival.

The plot follows a group of friends whose weekend retreat takes a horrific turn when they discover a mutilated body in the woods. Their shock quickly turns to terror as breaking news reports reveal a full-scale alien attack spreading across the United States. Trapped between human and extraterrestrial threats, the group must use every resource at their disposal to stay alive.

“We wanted to create something that would keep audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish,” said director Chris Stokes.“The film takes the familiar concept of friends in peril and adds layers that nobody will see coming. It's about survival, trust, and the lengths people will go to protect each other when faced with the unthinkable.”

The ensemble cast brings together established television and film talent. Annie Ilonzeh, known for her roles in“Empire” and“All American,” leads the group alongside Marques Houston, who also served as co-writer. The cast is rounded out by Erica Mena (Love & Hip Hop), Erica Pinkett (Tales), and Drew Sidora (The Game).

Stokes, who previously directed films including“You Got Served” and“Somebody Help Me”, worked closely with Houston to craft a script that balances intimate character moments with high-stakes action sequences. The collaboration marks another creative partnership between the two, who have worked together on multiple projects over the years.

The film's tagline,“IF YOU SEE THEM, RUN,” hints at the mysterious antagonists that drive the story's central conflict. Without revealing too much, the filmmakers promise that audiences will face surprises that challenge their expectations about both the human and alien elements of the story.

“RUN” represents Footage Films' continued commitment to producing genre entertainment that connects with audiences looking for original thrills. The company has built a reputation for creating films that combine strong performances with engaging storylines across multiple genres.

The limited theatrical release strategy allows the film to reach audiences in key markets while building word-of-mouth momentum. Footage Films plans to expand distribution based on initial audience response and critical reception.

Movie lovers can watch the official trailer and find additional information about cast, crew, and release locations at the film's official website, . The site also offers exclusive footage and updates on the release schedule.

Tickets for the August 29 release will be available through participating theater chains and online ticketing platforms. Additional release dates and locations will be announced as they become available.

About Footage Films

Footage Films is a United States-based production company focused on creating compelling entertainment across multiple genres. The company is committed to developing original stories that connect with diverse audiences.