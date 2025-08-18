Experts Say Military Service Key To Instilling Discipline, National Duty Among Youth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 18 (Petra) – Security and sociology experts said on Monday that the fair application of the National Military Service Programme to all Jordanians reflects a national approach to empowering young people and shaping their character through discipline and responsibility.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), they stressed that the National Military Service Programme is an important milestone in building a generation that is more committed and patriotic, capable of meeting challenges, and upholding the values of sacrifice and belonging.Military expert, Retired Brigadier General Dheifallah Al-Daboubi said reinstating the program was part of a vision to train young people to bear arms and defend the country, while also instilling mental responsibility and military discipline."Military service is an honor and a refinement of civilian life," he said, noting that it transforms young men from civilians into disciplined soldiers who learn patriotism, friendship, camaraderie, and brotherhood under the umbrella of the armed forces.Al-Daboubi said the duration of service is sufficient to shape the character of Jordanian youth and prepare them to eventually join the armed forces, enhancing the Kingdom's ability to counter external threats. "Service is not just a slogan; it is training, work, discipline, and a national responsibility," he added.Sociology professor Hussein Al-Khuzai said the National Military Service Programme equips young people with essential skills such as commitment, seriousness, self-reliance, and respect for laws and systems. It also offers an opportunity to form friendships and networks across different parts of the Kingdom and keeps them occupied, particularly the unemployed.He said the program strengthens national cohesion, deepens young people's connection with state institutions, and instills values of sacrifice and defense of Jordan. It also enables them to recognize the efforts of the armed forces and security services and the significant standing they hold in society.Behavioral and social affairs expert Mukhlid Al-Hawamdeh described the reinstatement of the National Military Service Programme as a strategic step and "a project for building people," offering young Jordanians a comprehensive school for loyalty, belonging, sacrifice, teamwork, patience, and self-reliance.He added that military service extends beyond security, helping to develop disciplined personalities capable of assuming responsibility and reflecting positively on academic and professional life. It also provides life and vocational skills required by the labor market."Conscripts will serve as a support force for the armed forces, an additional line of defense that strengthens the nation's resilience and deters anyone who might think Jordan is easy to target," Hawamdeh said.