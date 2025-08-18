Ukraine Launches Online Platform For Arms Manufacturers - Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the announcement on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“All essential information and services for our arms and military equipment manufacturers are now available in one place,” Shmyhal stated.

The platform, accessible at gov, was developed under the directive of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It consolidates key state resources, including lending programs, opportunities for product testing and codification, a digital component library, details on educational initiatives, and job listings.

Additional services will be added to the platform over time.

“Our goal is to build a unified ecosystem that meets all the needs of Ukrainian arms manufacturers. This is the first step in that direction,” Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Defense is working systematically to streamline cooperation between the state and manufacturers, shorten the timeline from concept to mass production, and supply the front lines with more domestically produced weapons.

Photo credit: Telegram / Denys Shmyhal