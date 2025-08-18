Ukraine Launches Online Platform For Arms Manufacturers - Shmyhal
“All essential information and services for our arms and military equipment manufacturers are now available in one place,” Shmyhal stated.
The platform, accessible at gov, was developed under the directive of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
It consolidates key state resources, including lending programs, opportunities for product testing and codification, a digital component library, details on educational initiatives, and job listings.Read also: Shmyhal , Canadian ambassador discuss long-range drone productio
Additional services will be added to the platform over time.
“Our goal is to build a unified ecosystem that meets all the needs of Ukrainian arms manufacturers. This is the first step in that direction,” Shmyhal said.
He emphasized that the Ministry of Defense is working systematically to streamline cooperation between the state and manufacturers, shorten the timeline from concept to mass production, and supply the front lines with more domestically produced weapons.
Photo credit: Telegram / Denys Shmyhal
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment