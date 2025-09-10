MENAFN - The Conversation) Matthew Flinders Professor and Director of the Research Centre for Palliative Care, Death and Dying, Flinders University Profile Articles Activity

Professor Jennifer Tieman is a Matthew Flinders Professor and the inaugural Director of the Research Centre for Palliative Care, Death and Dying (RePaDD) a specialist research centre of Flinders University. RePaDD aims make a difference to care at the end of life by examining the issues and challenges experienced by people living with a life-limiting illness, their carers, and the health and social care professionals supporting them.

As the lead investigator of multiple national projects in palliative care, Professor Tieman has demonstrated a continuing commitment to understanding how we acquire and apply knowledge that supports those affected by the need for care and those providing care in the last years, months, and days of life. This work has not only addressed the multidisciplinary knowledge that supports care for the person but the societal and system requirements that enable such care to be delivered and valued.



2018–present Matther Flinders Professor, Flinders University

2017–2018 Dean Research, CNHS, Flinders University 2008–2017 CareSearch Director, Flinders University

2011 Flinders University, PhD

ExperienceEducation