Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Declan Humphreys

Declan Humphreys


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Lecturer Cybersecurity and Ethics, University of the Sunshine Coast Profile Articles Activity

Declan is a lecturer in Cybersecurity and Ethics at the University of the Sunshine Coast. His current area of research focuses on how artificial intelligence (AI) affects our ethics, culture, and society today and what it means for our future. He earned his PhD in Philosophy, where he explored how digital technology, especially video games, impact the experience of pleasure in the digital age. He sits on the board of the IEEE Society on Social Implications of Technology and is a member of the Australasian Association of Philosophy, and publishes a blog on the topics of AI and ethics.

Experience
  • 2022–present Lecturer, University of the Sunshine Coast
Education
  • 2017 University of New England, PhD Philosophy
Publications
  • 2025 AI's Epistemic Harm: Reinforcement Learning, Collective Bias, and the New AI Culture War, Philosophy & Technology

The Conversation

MENAFN18082025000199003603ID1109944625

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search