Declan Humphreys
Declan is a lecturer in Cybersecurity and Ethics at the University of the Sunshine Coast. His current area of research focuses on how artificial intelligence (AI) affects our ethics, culture, and society today and what it means for our future. He earned his PhD in Philosophy, where he explored how digital technology, especially video games, impact the experience of pleasure in the digital age. He sits on the board of the IEEE Society on Social Implications of Technology and is a member of the Australasian Association of Philosophy, and publishes a blog on the topics of AI and ethics.Experience
-
2022–present
Lecturer, University of the Sunshine Coast
-
2017
University of New England, PhD Philosophy
-
2025
AI's Epistemic Harm: Reinforcement Learning, Collective Bias, and the New AI Culture War, Philosophy & Technology
