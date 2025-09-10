Maryanne Macdonald
Dr Mary-anne Macdonald is a lecturer and researcher at Kurongkurl Katitjin Centre for Indigenous Australian Education and Research, Edith Cowan University. Her work as a non-Indigenous academic focuses on the intersection of Indigenous and Western knowledges, and bettering the engagement of non-Indigenous peoples with Indigenous ways of being and knowing.
Her previous career as a secondary school teacher of maths and science enables her to critically engage with racial and cultural dynamics as they affect real world relationships.
2017–2022
Lecturer, Edith Cowan University
2018
Edith Cowan University, PhD
2022
Macdonald, M., Gringart, E., Booth, S., Somerville, R. (2022). Pedagogy Matters: Positive Steps towards Indigenous Cultural Competency in a Pre-Service Teacher Cohort. Australian Journal of Education. (in press)., Australian Journal of Education
2022
Macdonald, M., Gringart, E., Garvey, D., Hayward, K. (2022). Broadening academia: An epistemic shift towards relationality. Higher Education Research and Development. Vol. 42(3). (in press)., Higher Education Research and Development
2021
Macdonald, M., Gringart, E. (2021), Validation of the Multi-Dimensional Student Perceptions of School Questionnaire (MSPSQ): Early findings and next steps. The Australian Journal of Indigenous Education, (in press)., Australian Journal of Indigenous Education
2018
Macdonald, M., Gringart, E., Ngarritjan-Kessaris, T., Cooper, M., & Gray, J. (2018). A 'better' education: An examination of the utility of boarding school for Indigenous secondary students in Western Australia. Australian Journal of Education, Vol. 62(2) 192–216, Sage Publications, DOI: doi/10.1177/0004944118776762 , Australian Journal of Education
2016
Macdonald, M., Gringart, E., Gray, J., (2015). (2016). Creating Shared Norms in Schools - A Theoretical approach. , Australian Journal of Indigenous Education
