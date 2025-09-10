Maryanne Macdonald

MENAFN - The Conversation) Lecturer, Indigenous Education, Edith Cowan University Profile Articles Activity

Dr Mary-anne Macdonald is a lecturer and researcher at Kurongkurl Katitjin Centre for Indigenous Australian Education and Research, Edith Cowan University. Her work as a non-Indigenous academic focuses on the intersection of Indigenous and Western knowledges, and bettering the engagement of non-Indigenous peoples with Indigenous ways of being and knowing.

Her previous career as a secondary school teacher of maths and science enables her to critically engage with racial and cultural dynamics as they affect real world relationships.

2017–2022 Lecturer, Edith Cowan University

2018 Edith Cowan University, PhD



2022 Macdonald, M., Gringart, E., Booth, S., Somerville, R. (2022). Pedagogy Matters: Positive Steps towards Indigenous Cultural Competency in a Pre-Service Teacher Cohort. Australian Journal of Education. (in press)., Australian Journal of Education

2022 Macdonald, M., Gringart, E., Garvey, D., Hayward, K. (2022). Broadening academia: An epistemic shift towards relationality. Higher Education Research and Development. Vol. 42(3). (in press)., Higher Education Research and Development

2021 Macdonald, M., Gringart, E. (2021), Validation of the Multi-Dimensional Student Perceptions of School Questionnaire (MSPSQ): Early findings and next steps. The Australian Journal of Indigenous Education, (in press)., Australian Journal of Indigenous Education

2018 Macdonald, M., Gringart, E., Ngarritjan-Kessaris, T., Cooper, M., & Gray, J. (2018). A 'better' education: An examination of the utility of boarding school for Indigenous secondary students in Western Australia. Australian Journal of Education, Vol. 62(2) 192–216, Sage Publications, DOI: doi/10.1177/0004944118776762 , Australian Journal of Education 2016 Macdonald, M., Gringart, E., Gray, J., (2015). (2016). Creating Shared Norms in Schools - A Theoretical approach. , Australian Journal of Indigenous Education

