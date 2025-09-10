Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Maryanne Macdonald

Maryanne Macdonald


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Lecturer, Indigenous Education, Edith Cowan University Profile Articles Activity

Dr Mary-anne Macdonald is a lecturer and researcher at Kurongkurl Katitjin Centre for Indigenous Australian Education and Research, Edith Cowan University. Her work as a non-Indigenous academic focuses on the intersection of Indigenous and Western knowledges, and bettering the engagement of non-Indigenous peoples with Indigenous ways of being and knowing.
Her previous career as a secondary school teacher of maths and science enables her to critically engage with racial and cultural dynamics as they affect real world relationships.

Experience
  • 2017–2022 Lecturer, Edith Cowan University
Education
  • 2018 Edith Cowan University, PhD
Publications
  • 2022 Macdonald, M., Gringart, E., Booth, S., Somerville, R. (2022). Pedagogy Matters: Positive Steps towards Indigenous Cultural Competency in a Pre-Service Teacher Cohort. Australian Journal of Education. (in press)., Australian Journal of Education
  • 2022 Macdonald, M., Gringart, E., Garvey, D., Hayward, K. (2022). Broadening academia: An epistemic shift towards relationality. Higher Education Research and Development. Vol. 42(3). (in press)., Higher Education Research and Development
  • 2021 Macdonald, M., Gringart, E. (2021), Validation of the Multi-Dimensional Student Perceptions of School Questionnaire (MSPSQ): Early findings and next steps. The Australian Journal of Indigenous Education, (in press)., Australian Journal of Indigenous Education
  • 2018 Macdonald, M., Gringart, E., Ngarritjan-Kessaris, T., Cooper, M., & Gray, J. (2018). A 'better' education: An examination of the utility of boarding school for Indigenous secondary students in Western Australia. Australian Journal of Education, Vol. 62(2) 192–216, Sage Publications, DOI: doi/10.1177/0004944118776762 , Australian Journal of Education
  • 2016 Macdonald, M., Gringart, E., Gray, J., (2015). (2016). Creating Shared Norms in Schools - A Theoretical approach. , Australian Journal of Indigenous Education

The Conversation

MENAFN18082025000199003603ID1109944621

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search