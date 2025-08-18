Omega Pacific Closes First Tranche Of Offering

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Omega Pacific Resources Inc. (CSE: OMGA) (OTCQB: OMGPF) (FSE: Q0F) ("" or the "") announces the Company has closed the first tranche (the "") of its non-brokered private placement (the "") previously announced on June 17, 2025. The First Tranche has resulted in the sale of 570,372 flow-through units (the "") for gross proceeds of $77,000 and 2,155,000 non flow-through units (the "") for gross proceeds of $215,500, for a grand total of $292,500. The proceeds will be used for a planned exploration program on the Williams Property, located on the Williams Property in BC's Toodoggone Dirstrict and for general working capital.

Each Unit consists of one non flow-through common share (a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (a " Unit Warrant ") exercisable into one additional non flow-through common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a 2-year period. The Unit Warrants are subject to earlier expiry in the event that the closing price of the common shares exceeds $0.25 for 15 consecutive trading days.

Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (a " FT Share ") and one share purchase warrant (a " FT Unit Warrant ") exercisable into one additional non flow-through common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a 2-year period. The FT Unit Warrants are subject to earlier expiry in the event that the closing price of the common shares exceeds $0.25 for 15 consecutive trading days.

In connection with the sale of the Units and FT Units, the Company paid a total of $16,450 in cash, and issued an aggregate of 155,426 finder's warrants (the " Finder's Warrants ") to eligible finders for certain of the Units and/or FT Units sold. Of these 155,426 Finder's Warrants, 25,926 Finder's Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.135 per share for up to 2 years from the date of issuance, and 129,500 Finder's Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for up to 2 years from the date of issuance. All of the Finder's Warrants are subject to earlier expiry in the event that the closing price of the common shares exceeds $0.25 for 15 consecutive trading days.

All securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The flow-through shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Act "). The proceeds of the flow-through private placement will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expense" (within the meaning of the Act). The Company will renounce these expenses to the purchasers with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2025, and as required under the Act.

Effective July 24, 2025, the Company has terminated its option agreement for the Lekcin property, located in southwestern BC, in order focus resources and attention on the Williams Property.

About Omega Pacific

Omega Pacific is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of the Williams Property, located in BC's Toodoggone District. The Toodoggone District is emerging as a tier one exploration and development region, attracting interest from major mining companies and strategic investors. In 2024, Omega Pacific discovered a significant bulk tonnage gold system containing robust high-grade gold zones at the GIC Prospect on the Williams Property. Omega Pacific is working to realize the full potential of the Williams Property's mineral endowment.

