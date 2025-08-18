Lyno AI Early Bird Presale Reaches 289,733.988 Tokens Sold At $0.050

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyno AI has announced strong progress in its Early Bird presale round, with more than 289,733.988 tokens sold to date at a presale rate of $0.050 per token. The milestone highlights growing investor participation during this initial offering phase.



The Early Bird round provides participants with the opportunity to secure tokens at the current presale price, marking an important stage in Lyno AI's roadmap as the project advances its decentralized finance initiative.

Why the Best DeFi Tokens Precondition



The investor interest in the decentralized finance space led to new interest in innovative protocols. Capital is often attracted to projects which are technologically sound and relatively new in entry. Lyno AI is no exception, and it appears to borrow parallels to the well-known DeFi projects, which took advantage of early investor enthusiasm.



The Presale Surge of Lyno AI: One Opportunity only

Lyno AI presale is under Early Bird presale stage, Cyberscope audited, 16 million tokens are available at a price of $ 0.050 with 289, 733.988 tokens already sold. The succeeding step will raise the price to 0.055 and generate a sense of urgency in the minds of investors to make a move. This stage also incorporates the Lyno AI Giveaway, where buyers who spend more than a hundred dollars on tokens will have a chance to win one of the ten 10, 000 tokens out of the 100, 000.



Lyno AI technology as a Value driver



Lyno AI is an AI-enhanced multi-chain arbitration system that searches across some 15 EVM-compatible blockchains, such as Ethereum, BNB Chain and Polygon. With aggregated real-time market data, it employs machine based learning to recognize a profitable transaction and executes it through flash loans and cross-chain bridges and distributes profits. This automation increases the efficiency and makes Lyno AI a leader in DeFi arbitrage.



Top Investor Advantages that Should be Utilized



The unique opportunities to which the investors of Lyno AI have access are:



The right to govern, by voting in a protocol upgrade and fee schedule, rights.

Up to 60 percent of protocol fees are distributed among stakers as protocol rewards. A buyback and burn system to facilitate long term token value stability.



Together with such security elements as multi-signature wallets and zero-knowledge proofs, these features make Lyno AI a prospective investment.



Beat the Price Rise



As the Early Bird phase approaches the point of allocation restriction, the opportunity to purchase tokens at 0.050 is going to be closing. Investors are advised to rush and acquire Lyno AI tokens before it appreciates by 100 percent in the next level to the tune of 0.055. By being involved, it is now a chance to have access to an early expansion protocol in DeFi.



Conclusion



Lyno AI has been on the forefront of AI-based DeFi innovation, and as depicted by the confidence expressed by investors during the Early Bird presale. The powerful technology behind the protocol, which is audited by Cyberscope, and lucrative rewards, such as the Lyno AI Giveaway, make it an opportunity users cannot miss. Investors are advised to move fast to buy tokens before their rise in the price to take advantage of this breakthrough in DeFi.



Contact Details:

LYNO AI

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at