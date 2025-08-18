Laugh Your Truth Returns To New York With Comedy, Community, And A Celebration Of Eight Years

Eagle Witt, Sasha Merci, Soo Ra, Usama Siddiquee, and Megan Sousa hit the stage in the Lower East Side.

After 8 years of shaping comedy, LYT Comedy returns to NYC - Lower East Side, with Eagle Witt, Soo Ra, Sasha Merci & Usama Siddiquee live on stage.

- Megan Sousa, Founder of Laugh Your Truth ProductionsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After nearly a decade of laughter coast to coast, Laugh Your Truth (LYT) Productions is coming back to New York City with its signature mix of bold stand-up, raw honesty, and community-driven impact.Founded eight years ago, LYT has grown from a small weekly gathering at The Cellar Hollywood into a vibrant bi-coastal comedy movement. The company has produced hundreds of live shows and open mics, launched LYT Comedy Cares , a non-profit initiative that brings humor and healing to underserved communities, and inspired the next generation through the LYT Kids Comedy Camp, teaching young voices to find confidence through stand-up, improv, and storytelling.LYT's work has not gone unnoticed. The company has been featured on ABC LA News, celebrated in The LA Sentinel, and profiled in Bold Magazine for its unique ability to fuse entertainment with empowerment. These milestones reflect not only the laughter created but also the cultural impact of LYT's vision.Now, LYT is preparing for its next chapter-expanding from the stage to the airwaves with the LYT Comedy Podcast, expected to launch later in 2025. The podcast will give comedians and truth-tellers another space to share stories, laughter, and vulnerability with audiences everywhere.The upcoming "LYT Comedy @ Nite: New York Edition" marks a triumphant return to the city that shaped so much of comedy's history. On Saturday, August 23, audiences can expect a powerhouse lineup featuring:* Eagle Witt** (SiriusXM, MTV, Amazon Prime) – *Headliner** Soo Ra** (Netflix Is a Joke, Kill Tony, BuzzFeed)* Sasha Merci** (HBO, Fuse, Complex)* Usama Siddiquee** (Just for Laughs, The Late Show, Comedy Central)Together, this dynamic cast brings fire, wit, and honesty to the stage-hallmarks of LYT's programming.“Coming back to New York is more than just a show for us,” says Megan Sousa, founder of Laugh Your Truth Productions.“It's a full-circle moment. We've grown, given back, and built a community that believes in the power of comedy to heal and connect. This homecoming is a celebration of that journey.”Event Details:**What:** LYT Comedy @ Nite – New York Edition**When:** Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 9:30 PM**Where:** CAVEAT* 21 A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002**Tickets :**About Laugh Your Truth ProductionsLaugh Your Truth Productions (LYT Comedy) is a Los Angeles based comedy production company dedicated to creating authentic, diverse, and community-centered comedy experiences. Since its founding, LYT has produced live shows, open mics, non-profit benefit events, and youth programs, while championing emerging voices and supporting established talent. With initiatives like LYT Comedy Cares and the LYT Kids Comedy Camp, the company continues to use comedy as a force for connection, empowerment, and change.

LYT Comedy Audience Reviews

