Ukraine Talks In Washington Put Security Pacts And Land Swaps On The Table
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to official statements, U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Europe's top leaders at the White House on August 18, 2025, in a bid to advance negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine.
The meetings followed Trump's August 15 session with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, said Putin had accepted in principle that the United States and European allies could provide Ukraine with NATO-style security guarantees.
Witkoff described the concession as the first time Russia had signaled openness to such a framework. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called the indication of U.S. guarantees a“big breakthrough.”
Zelenskyy, while thanking the United States and Europe for military and financial support, made clear that Kyiv seeks“everything” from Washington-troops, intelligence, weapons, and training missions-to secure a lasting peace.
Asked about territorial compromise, he acknowledged that exchanges of land would likely be discussed in a future trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin.
European leaders highlighted diverging priorities. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pressed for an immediate cease-fire before further negotiations.
Trump countered that a cease-fire was not essential and that talks could proceed while fighting continued.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pointed to battlefield stalemate as the reason Moscow was now open to dialogue and credited Trump for shifting the dynamics. Security arrangements formed a central part of the Washington talks.
Trump said the United States would help European countries shoulder Ukraine's security but noted this may not be NATO-level protection. He did not rule out sending U.S. troops as peacekeepers if an agreement is reached.
French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined the discussions, underscoring the push for a coordinated Western approach.
For Ukraine, the stakes go beyond battlefield survival. Zelenskyy confirmed elections will only be possible once hostilities cease, as Ukrainian law bars wartime voting.
He also expressed appreciation to Trump for organizing the White House meetings and said he is open to a trilateral format with Putin.
Trump announced he would call the Russian leader after the Washington sessions, saying there is“a good chance” the conflict could end soon if direct talks advance.
The discussions signal a potential turning point. Any deal would likely hinge on a tradeoff: Ukraine receiving binding Western security guarantees in exchange for conceding some territory.
The White House meetings placed this possibility squarely on the table, though no commitments have yet been made.
French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined the discussions, underscoring the push for a coordinated Western approach.
For Ukraine, the stakes go beyond battlefield survival. Zelenskyy confirmed elections will only be possible once hostilities cease, as Ukrainian law bars wartime voting.
He also expressed appreciation to Trump for organizing the White House meetings and said he is open to a trilateral format with Putin.
Trump announced he would call the Russian leader after the Washington sessions, saying there is“a good chance” the conflict could end soon if direct talks advance.
The discussions signal a potential turning point. Any deal would likely hinge on a tradeoff: Ukraine receiving binding Western security guarantees in exchange for conceding some territory.
The White House meetings placed this possibility squarely on the table, though no commitments have yet been made.
