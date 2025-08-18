LOTTERIA By LOTTE GRS Takes On The U.S. Market With K-Burger

The first customer entering after the opening of LOTTERIA's first U.S. location

On the 14th (local time), the opening ceremony of LOTTERIA's first U.S. location in Fullerton, California, was attended by Deputy Consul General Jo Seong-ho of the LA Consulate, CEO Cha Woo-chul, Mayor Fred Jung of Fullerton, and Chairman Shin Dong-kwon,

The line stretched down Orangethorpe toward Harbor.

Official opening of LOTTERIA's first U.S. store in Fullerton, California on August 14.

- Woochul Cha, LOTTE GRS CEO FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LOTTE GRS (CEO: Woochul Cha), the operator of the burger franchise LOTTERIA , held the grand opening of its first U.S. store, LOTTERIA Fullerton, in Fullerton, Orange County, California on August 14.Ahead of the official opening, LOTTE GRS conducted a three-day soft opening from August 11 to 13, operating the store for four hours daily to gauge customer reactions. Even before the soft opening, long queues formed, attracting an average of 500 visitors per day and generating significant attention on local online communities.The grand opening ceremony on August 14 was attended by LOTTE GRS CEO Woochul Cha, Outside Director Chairman Dongkwon Shin, Fullerton City Mayor Fred Jung, and Consul General Jo Sung-ho from the LA Korean Conseulate, among other dignitaries. A tasting event of LOTTERIA's local U.S. menu was also held during the ceremony.Even before the opening ceremony, customers began lining up from 5 a.m., forming queues around the entire store. Events were held to reward early visitors with promotional goods.CEO Woochul Cha stated,“Today is a very meaningful day as LOTTERIA officially enters the U.S. market. We plan to showcase LOTTERIA's flavors and offerings, bringing K-Burger beyond Asia to the U.S., the home of burgers.” He emphasized the company's commitment to a successful U.S. launch.The Fullerton store, LOTTERIA's first in the U.S., represents approximately 65 pyeong (~2,300 sq. ft.) and operates in a drive-thru format. With the slogan“The Original K-Burger,” it reflects the company's determination to succeed in the U.S. market after nearly two years of preparation following the establishment of LOTTE GRS USA in October 2023.The store was strategically opened in a shopping district of Fullerton, surrounded by nearby department stores, supermarkets, and residential areas. This location aligns with the concentration of global foodservice companies in the area and the increasing Korean-American population in Orange County.The U.S. LOTTERIA menu features five signature K-Burgers, including the Bulgogi and Shrimp Burgers, as well as Bibim Rice Burger, along with six side menu items, introducing the unique flavors of K-Burger to local customers.LOTTE GRS currently operates approximately 320 LOTTERIA stores across four Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, and Mongolia, and following a partnership agreement in Malaysia on August 5, plans to continue expanding its global footprint, building on the success of its first directly-operated U.S. store.

