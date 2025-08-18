Revolver Podcasts Launches Nuestra Cancha -- Sports Media Powerhouses Lindsay Casinelli And Iliana Jiménez Redefine The Playbook

Insightful, trailblazing, and dynamic: New Spanish-language podcast tackles the world of sports, culture, and lifestyle through a powerful female lens

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- reVolver Podcasts, the leading multicultural audio network in the U.S., proudly announces the launch of Nuestra Cancha, a new podcast co-hosted by Emmy® award-winning sports journalist Lindsay Casinelli and trailblazing sports presenter Iliana Jiménez. As the world gears up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Casinelli and Jiménez bring decades of combined experience from the anchor desk, the radio waves, and the front lines of the biggest sporting events on the planet-from Casinelli covering Super Bowls and World Cups for Univision, to Jiménez making history as the first Mexican to lead an NBA broadcast in the U.S.

Each episode of Nuestra Cancha offers a seat in the VIP suite for the moments that are defining modern sports. From analyzing game-changing plays to debating the multi-billion dollar business of sports and exploring the intersection of athletics, fashion, and family, the hosts deliver unfiltered commentary and candid conversations. Listeners will discover the stories behind the headlines and hear exclusive insights from two women who have navigated and excelled in a male-dominated industry. Whether you're a die-hard soccer fanatic, a casual fan, or simply interested in powerful stories of juggling womanhood in a male-dominated field, this podcast provides an essential perspective on the games we love.

"For years, I've reported the stories from the sidelines and the anchor desk," said Casinelli. "With Nuestra Cancha, Iliana and I are creating our own field to have the authentic, unfiltered conversations that fans are craving. We want to talk about sports in a way that reflects our complete experience-as professionals, as fans, and as women."

Jiménez added, "Our goal is to create a community where everyone feels welcome, especially women who love sports but may not have felt represented in traditional media. Nuestra Cancha is for them. It's where we can talk about the match, the fashion, the family, and the hustle-all in one place."

The podcast is available in Spanish. New episodes will be released weekly on all major streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and the reVolver Podcasts app.

Follow Nuestra Cancha on Instagram at @nuestracanchashow and on TikTok at @nuestra .

For more information and to listen, visit .

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store and on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts. For more information about the company, visit .

