$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues To Investigate Merger Of VBTX, CFSB, PVBC, And DRRX
- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX ) related to its sale to Huntington Bancshares Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Huntington will issue 1.95 shares for each outstanding share of Veritex.
ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for September 22, 2025.
- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFSB ) , relating to the proposed merger with Hometown Financial Group, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CFSB shareholders will receive $14.25 in cash for each share of CFSB common stock.
ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for September 16, 2025.
- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC ) related to its sale to NB Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Provident shareholders will receive for each share of Provident common stock, at the holder's election, either (i) 0.691 shares of NB Bancorp common stock or (ii) $13.00 in cash.
ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for September 16, 2025.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX ) related to its sale to Bausch Health Companies Inc. for $1.75 per share in cash.
ACT NOW. The Tender Offer expires on September 9, 2025.
