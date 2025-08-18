Trez Capital Provides Notification Of Temporary Redemption Suspension For Five Open-Ended Funds

Fund distributions will continue to be paid monthly to unitholders

Suspension preserves flexibility as the Funds manage existing commitments

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Trez Capital (the "Firm"), one of North America's leading private real estate investment firms, today announced the temporary suspension of redemptions across five of its open-ended Funds, namely Trez Capital Prime Trust; Trez Capital Yield Trust; Trez Capital Yield Trust U.S. CAD; Trez Capital Yield Trust U.S. USD; and Trez Capital Private Real Estate Fund Trust (collectively, the "Referenced Funds"). No other Trez Capital Funds are impacted.

Distributions from each of the Referenced Funds will continue in accordance with the terms contained in the respective offering memorandum, and consistent with the Firm's 28-year track record of reliable distribution payments.

The Manager has provisionally suspended redemptions for the Referenced Funds as they manage a combination of factors, including elevated unitholder redemption requests, ongoing loan funding obligations and completing active loan workouts. This proactive step is designed to protect the interests of all unitholders and ensure the fair and orderly management of the Referenced Funds. All unsettled redemptions in the Referenced Funds will be cancelled and will only be eligible once the suspension is no longer in effect.

At the same time, Trez Capital is evaluating strategic alternatives to further enhance the Firm's long-term growth. Updates will be provided to unitholders as these initiatives progress.

The Firm will hold its regularly scheduled quarterly call for unitholders on September 3, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET. Teleconference and webcast details will be provided ahead of the call.

About Trez Capital

Founded in 1997, Trez Capital is a diversified real estate investment Firm and preeminent provider of commercial real estate debt and equity financing solutions in Canada and the United States. Trez Capital offers private and institutional investors strategies to invest in a variety of opportunistic, fully secured mortgage investment funds, syndication offerings and real estate joint-venture investments; and provides property developers with quick approvals on flexible short- to mid-term financing.

With offices across North America, Trez Corporate Group has over $5.3* billion CAD in assets under management and has funded over 1,800 transactions totalling more than $21.5 billion CAD since inception. For more information, visit . (*As at Q2 2025, Trez Corporate Group AUM includes assets held by all Trez-related entities).

SOURCE Trez Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED