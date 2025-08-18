MSC Income Fund Announces Dual Listing On NYSE Texas

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MSIF ) ("MSC Income" or the "Fund") is pleased to announce the dual listing of its common stock on NYSE Texas, Inc. ("NYSE Texas"), the newly launched fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

"As a Texas-based investment firm dedicated to investing in privately-held U.S. companies that operate in diverse industry sectors, we are proud to join NYSE Texas as a Founding Member. This dual listing reflects our deep roots in Texas and reinforces our commitment to delivering long-term value for our shareholders while supporting the growth and success of the businesses that drive the U.S. economy," stated Dwayne L. Hyzak, MSC Income's Chief Executive Officer.

"We're thrilled to have MSC Income as a Founding Member. As a Texas based, growth-driven investment firm, MSC Income is a great addition to our community of Founding Members," said Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer, NYSE Group.

MSC Income will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange and trade with the same "MSIF" ticker symbol on NYSE Texas.

ABOUT MSC INCOME FUND, INC.

The Fund ( ) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. The Fund's portfolio investments are typically made to support leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. The Fund seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments within its private loan investment strategy. The Fund also maintains a portfolio of customized long-term debt and equity investments in lower middle market companies, and through those investments, the Fund has partnered with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams in co-investments with Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN ) ("Main Street") utilizing the customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solutions provided in Main Street's lower middle market investment strategy. The Fund's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million. The Fund's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.

ABOUT MSC ADVISER I, LLC

MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSCA") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Main Street that is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. MSCA serves as the investment adviser and administrator of the Fund in addition to several other advisory clients.

Contacts:

MSC Income Fund, Inc.

Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]

Cory E. Gilbert, CFO, [email protected]

713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / [email protected]

Zach Vaughan / [email protected]

713-529-6600

SOURCE MSC Income Fund, Inc.

