Georgia Man One Of Five Finalists Vying For The Most Benevolent Beard In America

Men's grooming leader Wahl ® is celebrating Kevin's ability to combine good grooming with goodwill and has chosen him as a finalist in the. Public votes will help decide if he wins the Grand Prize ofand. He'll also be crowned the new 'Wahl® Man of the Year,' a moniker that boasts a bearded brotherhood spanning 18 years.

Vote for Kevin Simmons as the Most Benevolent Beard in America by Sept. 12, 2025, at

The other finalists include (in no order):

Miguel Delvalle from Hartford, CT, once struggled with homelessness but he worked his way up to opening a barbershop in 2020. His path took a prophetic turn when he realized his shop was next to a homeless shelter. As he was getting the shop ready to open, men from the shelter would stop by for a free haircut. Word of his generosity soon spread and increased demand for free haircuts led him to launch the first 'No Hair Left Behind' event, and eventually to establish his own 501(c)(3) charity Scissors Society, Inc.

Darren Thompson from Washington, D.C., decided his underserved community deserved a dog park, so in 2017 he established the East River Dog Park Group . After many years of hard work, this group of dog-loving neighbors finally cut the ribbon on their dog park on May 10, 2024. While they were working on the dog park, they decided to address other inequities, including outdoor movie nights, free breakfasts for school-age kids, teacher appreciation efforts and much more. The charity is on a roll with no plans to stop and is currently working to bring a farmers' market to their community.

Jesse Presson from Charlottesville, VA, is a U.S. Army veteran who knows firsthand the physical, mental and emotional challenges many veterans face once they come home. After leaving the military, Jesse struggled with a traumatic brain injury and PTSD; however, after undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), he experienced life-changing results. He now works for the Hyperbaric Wellness Foundation and is a passionate advocate for the foundation's mission to make HBOT accessible to all veterans, especially those who may not have the means or know where to turn.

Ryan Saunders from Seattle, WA, is the managing director of the National Film Festival for Talented Youth (NFFTY ), a charity that serves as an inclusive launchpad for the next generation of filmmakers. More than just a film festival, it's a collaborative space where young creators across socio-economic backgrounds can connect and build lasting relationships that fuel their careers. By centering peer-to-peer connection, the organization is empowering youth to drive systemic change and build a new, more representative vanguard for the film world.

About the Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest

Now in its fourth year, the contest is part of the grooming company's ongoing mission to recognize and reward those who embody their philosophy of making the world a better – or 'bearder' – place to live. A wealth of whiskered men from across America submitted videos of themselves either explaining or demonstrating how they support a charity. What kind of charity? As long as it was a 501(c)(3) organization with a goal to impact the world positively, all charities were considered. Five finalists were chosen, and now public votes will help decide who receives the Grand Prize of $5,000 for himself, $20,000 for the charity of his choice and a visit from the Wahl® Mobile Barbershop for a charity grooming event where master barbers will offer the public FREE beard trims.

Voting is open until Sept. 12, 2025 , on the contest page at , you can also get to the page by visiting @WahlGrooming on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

About Wahl® Grooming

Celebrating its 106th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's® place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA .

