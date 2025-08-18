ARKO Corp. Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer Robb Giammatteo
“Robb has played an important role in advancing our transformation plan and strengthening ARKO's finance department,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.“His operational discipline and collaborative leadership have helped position ARKO for long-term success. On behalf of the Board and our entire team, I extend our sincere thanks to Robb for his many contributions and wish him continued success in this next chapter.”
Reflecting on his tenure, Mr. Giammatteo added,“It has been an honor to work alongside such a talented and committed team at ARKO. Leading the finance team through this period of transformation has been a privilege and deeply fulfilling. I am proud of what we have achieved together and I am excited to watch ARKO continue to advance its transformation plan as a shareholder.”
Mr. Giammatteo will continue to serve as ARKO's CFO through October 10, 2025, to oversee his current responsibilities and ensure an orderly transition.
About ARKO Corp.
ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: . To learn more about ARKO, visit: .
