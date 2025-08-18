Graphite One Announces Amendments To Previously Announced Marketed Equity Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphite One Inc. (TSX‐V: GPH; OTCQX: GPHOF) (“Graphite One” or the“Company”) announces that, further to its news release dated July 23, 2025, the Company and BMO Capital Markets, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the“Agents”), have amended the terms of the previously announced“best efforts” private placement (the“Offering”) of units (“Units”) such that each Unit shall consist of one common share (“Common Share”) and one whole common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”) of the Company, and each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.10 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering. The Company has agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to list the Warrants on the TSX Venture Exchange following closing of the Offering.

In all other respects, the terms of the Offering remain the same as previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated July 23, 2025.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”), the Units are being offered for sale to purchasers resident in all provinces of Canada in reliance on the“listed issuer financing exemption” from the prospectus requirement available under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by the Canadian Securities Administrators' Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (“Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering is expected to close on or about August 22, 2025 (“Closing Date”) and is subject to Graphite One receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

There is an amended and restated offering document related to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption that can be accessed under the Company's profile at and at Prospective investors should read this amended and restated offering document before making an investment decision.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the“Project”), with the goal of becoming an American producer of high grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine and process natural graphite and to manufacture artificial and natural graphite anode active materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery and energy storage markets.

For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, or contact:

Anthony Huston

CEO, President & Director

Tel: (604) 889-4251

Email: ...

Investor Relations Contact

Tel: (604) 684-6730

...

