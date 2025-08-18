The Realreal Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)-the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods-announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences:



B. Riley 8th Annual Consumer & TMT Conference on Wednesday, September 10th, 2025 Wells Fargo 8th Annual Consumer Conference on Tuesday, September 16th, 2025, and Wednesday, September 17th, 2025

For more information or to schedule 1x1 meetings, please contact your respective conference representative.

About The RealReal Inc.

The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with over 40 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories-including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home-in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.

Investor Relations Contact:

Caitlin Howe

...

Press Contact:

Mallory Johnston

...